NXT TV RESULTS (11/25): Wells’s live report on NXT Gold Rush Week Two including Zaria vs. Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee, Myles Borne vs. Trick Williams, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 25, 2025

NEW YORK, NY. AT THE THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

TAPED ONE WEEK AGO FOR CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Tonight’s show was taped last week immediately following the live show, and somehow, I’ve avoided spoilers.

-After shots of wrestlers arriving (for the second time, apparently, since it was taped the same day), there was a brief recap of last week’s happenings, including all match results as well as the Oba Femi and Myles Borne angle.

(1) SEAN LEGACY vs. JACKSON DRAKE (c) (w/Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)) – EVOLVE Men’s Championship match

Peter Rosenberg, who’s on play by play on Evolve, sat in on the match. Robert Stone does really fun stuff on color commentary on Evolve, but he wasn’t on hand (nor mentioned).

Mat wrestling to open. They chained together some grapples and reversals until Legacy hit an atomic drop, then did a Rick Rude-style body taunt, which is amusing since Legacy is a beloved babyface. He hit another atomic drop. Action spilled outside, where Legacy got in a series of chops and Drake sold the wind being totally taken out of him. Baylor and Smokes got in Legacy’s face and provided just enough time for Drake to take control, but Legacy took over immediately once again when they got in the ring. Legacy set up a coast-to-coast move but Smokes held his leg. Drake hit a snap suplex into the corner post and the match went to commercial. [c]

Drake hit a corner dropkick. Swipe Right were in street clothes, which was a little jarring, especially since it was just really simple monochromatic shirts and jeans. The action picked up and each of them got in a number of strikes. Springboard dropkick by Legacy. Drake bailed to his mates and Legacy hit a rolling senton on all three. Back inside, Legacy hit a Driver for two. Drake got in some shots. Legacy bailed and Drake nailed him with a tope suicida. Back inside, action went up to the top, and Legacy hit something like a…Spanish Fly moonsault splash? Vic said something slightly different but it’s kind of guesswork here. It was cool, at any rate, and got two.

Legacy set up his finisher Shambles, and Drake wriggled free and hit a gutbuster. Drake draped Legacy over the top and dropped a knee on the back of Legacy’s head, then hit Unalive for the win.

WINNER: Jackson Drake at 10:55.

(Wells’s Analysis: Extremely strong opener here as the two probable best male talents in Evolve brought it. Legacy seems way overdue to move up to NXT, though so does Drake. The two members of the Vanity Project who never made it to an NXT appearance have both been released now, so the three they’re more committed to could be called up really anytime)

-Ethan Page stormed in on a green room where Sol Ruca was sulking. He stirred the pot and said she should be second to nobody, and should stand up for herself. Myles Borne stepped in and said he hoped Ruca wasn’t buying what Page was selling. Ruca left. Borne and Page had a conversation about Borne’s coming match with Trick Williams, and Page said as long as Borne was focused on Williams, he wouldn’t have to worry about him.

-Fallon Henley entered ahead of the Speed Championship match. [c]

(2) ZARIA vs. FALLON HENLEY (w/Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid) – for the vacant Women’s Speed Championship

Zaria entered alone, and Vic called it out. The two locked up and Henley hit an arm drag. Henley hopped up and worked a headlock until Zaria backed her into a corner to break. It seems this is the point in the two-show night where the audience started getting a little gassed. After some reversals, Zaria got a rollup for two. Crucifix by Henley for two. Zaria trapped Henley for another two. Henley hit a cross-body for two. Zaria got in a kick and chop, then a splash in the corner. Body slam by Zaria for two. Zaria tried a Texas Cloverleaf, and after smacking Henley a few times, she was able to snap it on as the midpoint of the five-minute limit passed.

Henley reached a rope to break. In a corner, Zaria tried to do her deadlift headlock, and when Henley broke, Zaria flew in with a lariat. Action spilled outside, and after Henley got back inside, Jayne and Reid caught her in a pincer attack and Henley hit her with a 619 of sorts. Back inside, the two made a few reversals, and each looked like they were about to win, but time expired.

Ava came out to the ramp and pandered, saying “We are in New York City, and we need a Speed Champion. We now move into sudden death, first fall, winner takes all.” So…a match, then? It went to commercial. [c]

For real-life reasons, I missed the end of this match, and got to the room right as Henley won the championship.

WINNER: Fallon Henley

(Wells’s Analysis: The part I saw was passable, and Ava coming out to extend the match because there needs to be a champion was pretty ridiculous and defeated the purpose of it being a Speed match. Booker T acted like Ava was a genius for making literally the only call that any GM would make in this situation. Also, between last week and this week, heels are now 6-0 against the faces on Gold Rush)

-Shiloh Hill got another sit-down pre-taped segment. He talked about losing his dad too early in life, some of his former jobs, and losing his front tooth early in WWE training (he usually wears a mouthpiece that fills in the empty space). He said his mom wanted him to get it fixed, but he thinks it looks tough. I really, really like Shiloh’s specific energy and I hope he really brings it in the ring. [c]

-Vic and Book promoted the new line of wrestling figures in a classic style, and this segued into John Cena (in a locker room segment) announcing some of the competitors in the Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater, Joe Hendry and Dion Lennox. He also said that the fifth competitor would be determined in tonight’s main event between Myles Borne and Trick Williams. Regardless of who wins that match, it’s a very interesting field with a lot of new blood.

-Jordynne Grace and Lei Ying Lee entered ahead of the triple threat. [c]

-In a promoted segment, Izzi Dame said she told Tatum Paxley that not every voice in her head was worth listening to, and she’ll explain everything next week. She said “it is what it is.”

(3) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. LEI YING LEE vs. KELANI JORDAN (c) – Triple Threat match for the TNA Knockouts Championship

TNA head Carlos Silva was shown in the front row. Tommy Dreamer was standing next to him and Vic wasn’t even going to mention him until Book said “Is that Tommy Dreamer?”

[HOUR TWO]

Jordan bailed away from Grace early until she could attack her from behind. There was a brief “Jordynne, Jordynne Grace” chant from the crowd, which sounded beyond waking up at this point. They did the usual triple threat spots early until Jordan bailed and the other two paired off. Lee got in a series of rights in a corner, but Jordan ran into the ring and shoved her off of the top rope. Grace took over, running coast-to-coast to hit double knees on Jordan twice. Splash by Grace got two. Lee threw some kicks on Grace, and Jordan again took over on offense and dumped Lee to pair off with Grace briefly. Lee grabbed Grace’s feet on a rope run, and Jordan ended up hitting a slam for two as a result. Jordan draped Grace and dropped a knee on the back of her head. There was a chant that I’m 90% sure was “We want tables.” Ugh, why?! The match went to commercial with the champ in control. [c]

Jordan hit a frog splash on Grace and got two, and Lee flew in, allegedly on time, to break it up. All three exchanged shots until Lee hit a dropkick on both. She covered and got two-counts on each. Grace hit a backdrop on Lee, then a German suplex on her as she was also being held by Jordan, who was polite enough to not let go so she got suplexed also. Lee and Grace went up in a corner and fought for position, but for naught as Jordan showed up and drove Lee off the top and to the mat. Jordan hit Spanish Fly on Grace and got two, broken up by Lee. Lee caught Jordan in a leg submission, but Grace threw a kick and then hit a powerbomb on Lee for two. Powerbomb on Jordan for two, broken up by Lee. There was a “this is awesome” chant but this is really standard triple threat fare. There was a “Women’s wrestling” chant just after, so the three of them got the expired crowd to wake up again, so that’s good.

They went to a series of finishers and broken pins, and in the end, Lei Ying Lee poached a pin attempt and hit her own finishing kick on Jordan to win. Lee got surprisingly emotional as she won a TNA Championship back on NXT, where she spent a long while.

WINNER: Lei Ying Lee in about 14 minutes.

(Wells’s Analysis: I’m pretty sure I’ve seen as many triple threats as I’ll ever need in my life. Nothing was actively bad but this played all the hits of a triple threat without adding anything interesting (though there was a tough-to-describe-in-the-moment spot where Lee had an ankle lock on Jordan and Grace picked Lee up for a powerbomb, even as Lee kept holding on). The Knockouts Championship is back with a TNA regular, and they got the boost by having it on TV seen by a lot more people)

-Fatal Influence were in a green room. Jayne and Henley were beaming, both holding championships, and they said it was Lainey’s turn now. Ava showed up and banned Jayne and Henley from ringside, because they keep interfering in each other’s matches. Fatal Influence complained as the show went to commercial. [c]

-Sarah Schreiber sat down with Ricky Saints, who said that all eyes were on him, especially now with Oba Femi breathing down his neck. Sarah said he beat Oba Femi once, and asked what his trepidation is, and he said he was worried all the stars just aligned right, and he doesn’t know how he’ll do it a second time. He said he was doing his best to quiet his self-doubt, and said that pressure is his ally, and he goes at it head-on. He said it’s tough, but he can use it to his advantage. Sarah wished him good luck at Deadline.

(4) KENDAL GREY (c) vs. LAINEY REID – Evolve Women’s Championship match

Grey hit a flurry early and Reid returned fire. They went to some reversals in the corner until Grey ended up on the apron, and after a convoluted sequence, Reid snapped Grey off of the apron and whipped her into the stairs awkwardly enough that the announcers yelped. The match went to commercial. [c]