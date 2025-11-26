AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Where: Nahsville, Tenn. at The Pinnacle

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,360 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,395. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher – Continental Classic Gold League match

Darby Allin vs. “The Jet” Kevin Knight – Continental Classic Gold League match

Jon Moxley vs. Máscara Dorada – Continental Classic Blue League match

Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal match

The Opps to celebrate new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

