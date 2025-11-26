FREE PODCAST 11/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review the GCW World Title change, World Title Recognition Status, PWI Women’s 250, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland celebrate American Thanksgiving with a cornucopia of topics surrounding independent wrestling. We jump into the surprise GCW World Title change and discuss the pros and cons of the new champion. We discuss three independent wrestling championships that are recognized as world titles and if we think those distinctions are valid. We also take a look at the PWI Women’s 250 and some notable rankings among independent stars. For VIP listeners, we check back into the NWA and the shakeups in its major title situations, with new champs crowned in both the men’s and women’s world championships.
