VIP PODCAST 11/26 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Continental Classic begins, Full Gear fallout, Joe-Hook celebrate ruse, Knight’s big upset win, Women’s Tag Tourney (27 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 26 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including the first four Continental Classic tournament matches including a big Kevin Knight upset win over Darby Allin, follow-up on Full Gear including Samoa Joe and Hook celebrating Joe’s win and their ruse, a Women’s Tag Title Tournament semi-final, and more.
