FREE PODCAST 11/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Zilem: Continental Classic night one including Knight’s upset win, Full Gear’s disappointing follow-up, on-site report (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brian Zilem to discuss the Nov. 26 edition of AEW Dynamite including reaction to Kevin Knight’s upset win over Darby Allin and whether he should be on his way to a big singles push, Kyle Fletcher’s (upset?) win over Kazuchika Okada, and an overview of the overall fields. They also critique where they were let down by the Full Gear follow-up, especially regarding Samoa Joe/Hook and Swerve-Hangman. And much more with live chat and caller interactions, including an on-site report.

