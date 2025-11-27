VIP PODCAST 11/27 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Thanksgiving Weekend Episode (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Celebrate Thanksgiving weekend inside The Nicky’s Club as Nick Barbati delivers his final preview and predictions for Survivor Series: WarGames! Nick also looks back at his favorite past versions of the event and rounds things out with Black Friday shopping ideas for the wrestling fan in your life—perfect for anyone looking to score the coolest gear of the season.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com