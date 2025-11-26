Stumbling drunk MJF and Jericho wander around Las Vegas with Elvis impersonator, Cody & Darby vs. Starks & Brian Cage, Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, – 5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (11/18/2020)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 18, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The AEW Dynamite opening theme aired. Then pyro blasted as Ross introduced the show and complimented the 55 degree weather. They showed clusters of fans scattered in the arena applauding, and then wrestlers at ringside. He hyped The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight was up first.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. TOP FLIGHT (“Air Wolf” Darius Martin & “Angel Dorado” Dante Martin)

Ross said this is the Martin brothers’ first time on Dynamite. A profile video aired with them talking about modeling themselves after The Motor City Machine Guns and Young Bucks. He said they messaged Matt Jackson and asked for an opportunity. He said at ages 21 and 19, they feel ready and they think it gives them an edge. They admitted to being nervous. Ross said Top Flight were trained by Ken Anderson and Molly Holly, and worked out recently with the Machine Guns. The Young Bucks came out second with their newly won tag team title belts. Ross and Schiavone hyped the Young Bucks’ new book. The Bucks chomped on gum in a way that suggests there’s no way they’re intending to be babyfaces here.

Top Flight dazzled with a flurry of athletic offensive moves in the opening couple minutes, leading to the Bucks regrouping at ringside. The announcers said the Bucks are used to setting the pace, not reacting to it. Back in the ring, Nick blind-tagged in and landed a superkick. Matt hit a wrecking ball kick. They landed a double-team move. Ross and Schiavone were creatively avoiding mentioning Darias or Dante, and using the pronoun “he” a lot, as if they didn’t know which was which between the brothers. Top Flight came back and Darius landed a standing Spanish Fly for a near fall. Darius scored at two count later after a rana of Matt off the corner turnbuckles. Darius climbed to the top rope and leaped, but Matt moved and then speared Darius out of mid-air. Matt landed Sliced Bread off the top rope leading to a near fall. Dante entered to check on his brother, but the Bucks tossed him out of the ring. Ross said the Bucks probably thought they’d have won this match by now. The Bucks hit a BTE Trigger for the win. Schiavone noted that Matt continued to favor his ankle during the match.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really impressive first Dynamite performance for Top Flight. They’ve got an “It Factor” about them, great timing already, natural flashy athleticism, and top level gear already.)

-Jack Evans and Angelico attacked Top Flight at ringside. The Bucks chased them away, then checked on Top Flight.

-The announcers hyped the line-up of matches and segments on the show.

-They went to Inner Circle in Las Vegas together. MJF stole Guevara’s cards when he had 21 in Blackjack. Guevara was upset and shot MJF an evil look after he revealed he had Blackjack with the stolen hand. MJF and Chris Jericho ordered drinks at the bar, but got into a battle of countering each other’s drinks leading to Everclear. They did the shot, then winced and yelled, “Son of a bitch!” MJF told Jericho that Everclear was a bad choice. Jericho still couldn’t talk. Konnan showed up and said he’s always got the best stuff. Konnan said he thinks he sees a dragon. A guy was dressed up as a dragon. Sammy got drunk and told MJF, “I hate you, man.” They shared an over-the-top laugh together. Jake Hager and Wardlow took turns smashing random people. The screen said, “To be continued…”

-Schiavone plugged that Jon Moxley was up next. Excalibur said Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy was up next.

-Ross threw to a “History of Revolution” video. It opened with Nyla Rose smashing a car windshield with a sledgehammer and saying she is transgender and a person of color, and “it kind of makes me the underdog.” Then other AEW wrestlers spoke about being able to be themselves and make their own characters. Matt Jackson said, “The system was broken and it was time for a revolution.” Cody said it’s a wrestling show by wrestlers for wrestling fans. Brandi said, “If this is year one, what does the rest of it look like.” [c]

-A pre-recorded promo aired with Jon Moxley. He said it’s been a crazy ass ride he’s been on for 16 years, and finally the whole world makes sense to him. He said his dad prepared him for this ride and being AEW Champion so long. He said one day he was in town and he picked him up from a police station and he told him something he’d never forget. “Son, we’re the good guys,” he said. “No matter what’s going on around you, we are the good guys.” He said others have tried to lie, cheat, and steal the title from him, but he always knows what to do. He said his body feels like hell and he has a pregnant wife at home and is holding two titles on two different continents with challengers coming at him from every which way. He said he knows what to do. He said later he’s going to look Kenny Omega in the eyes, shake his hand, and let him know in no uncertain terms he is the best wrestler in the world. He said he is his father’s son and he is Jon “F—in’” Moxley and that will never change.

-Excalibur said Moxley might have buried the lead, and he congratulated him and his wife Renee.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. KIP SABIAN

Miro joined the announcers on commentary. Cassidy used his casual offense early. Miro said he’d punch him in the face. After some nice counter moves from each wrestler, Miro said he likes that, but it’s time for someone to hit the other in the face. Cassidy got in a whole string of hands-in-pocket offense ending with a kip up. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c/ss]

More back and forth action during the break and it continued after the break. Cassidy ended up winning with a Mouse Trap leverage pin.

WINNER: Cassidy in 11:00.

-Miro charged to the ring and clotheslined Cassidy. Trent and Taylor ran out to make the save. Miro and Sabian fled quickly.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good smooth match start to finish, with Cassidy getting in his “love it or hate it” hands-in-pockets signature moves. Looks like Miro & Sabian vs. Best Friends will happen, plus Cassidy vs. Miro one-on-one.) [c]

-Schiavone stood mid-ring behind a table set up for the contract signing. He threw to Justin Roberts who introduced Omega as someone with similar Moxley accolades, but additional accolades that Moxley doesn’t have. Two women came out in ’80s-style leotards and danced with brooms. Omega then came out, actually dressed up for the occasion in a suit (sans tie). Omega kept his sunglasses on after sitting down at the table. Moxley was introduced next. Ross said soon he’ll be a proud papa. Moxley didn’t come out. They cut to the back where two referees, a trainer, and Jerry Lynn were checking on him. He was out on his back with a bloodied nose. The trainer said they had to get him out of there on a backboard.

Schiavone asked Omega for comments. Omega said he’s not one for this psychology type stuff, but to him it looks like a bloody nose. He said he’s not going to avoid him. He said Dec. 2 is coming, and he will be there and he hopes Moxley will be too. He flipped to the back page of the contract and signed it. Schiavone said they certainly hope Jon is okay. The pen didn’t work at first. He got it to work and signed his name. Ross said they’d update everyone if they hear anything about Moxley’s condition, but it didn’t look good. Excalibur said Omega didn’t seem to care at all what happened to Moxley.

-They went to the second of two parts of Inner Circle partying together and getting wasted together in Vegas. They were joined by an Elvis impersonator in a jump suit. MJF was stumbling drunk. He said he always considered himself a lone wolf, but now he’s found himself in a wolf pack and he loves them like blood brothers. Sammy pulled out a knife and was going to cut himself, but the rest of Inner Circle yelled at him not to. MJF said it’s a full moon, so he wants to howl. He howled. The others joined in. They cut to a camera on Jericho in the morning, hung over. He was next to a the Elvis impersonator in bed, both still fully dressed. Jericho dropped a bottle of gin and said “gross.” Then MJF got up out of a bathtub and wandered into the other room where Sammy was lying in a fountain. He pulled himself out of the water. Santana was already working out. There were giant photos of Sammy with three new wives he apparently married the prior night. Santana said, “I always wanted a Mormon friend.” There were chickens eating food off the floor. A disheveled Jericho and Ortiz wandered around and found a little person in a diaper crying. Jericho yelled, “Guys, we’ve got a problem.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Not every gag worked, and some hits will be misses for others with this sort of thing, but overall it furthered the rivalry between MJF and Sammy, and established Inner Circle as a group of pals with different personalities who like a night out on the town.)

-Jericho joined the announcers. He said his head is still pounding, and it’s like Ross and the Four Horsemen partying in Greenville, S.C. in 1986. He said he and Hager would beat up Kazarian & Daniels next week. [c]

(3) THE BLADE (w/The Butcher, The Bunny) vs. PAC

Eddie Kingston joined the announcers on commentary. Pac landed a running dropkick at the bell. He landed a top rope shotgun dropkick a minute later. Then he got in Butcher’s face at ringside. Blade slidekicked him and threw him into the ringside barricade. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c/ss]

Pac eventually made a comeback with a top rope superplex and scored a near fall. Kingston noted that used to be Barry Windham’s finisher. Bunny climbed onto the ring apron and distracted Pac. Butcher then entered, but Pac superkicked him down. Blade rolled up Pac with a yank on the trunks for a near fall. Pac landed a shooting star press onto the back of Blade a minute later into the Brutalizer for the win.

WINNER: Pac in 12:00.

-After the match, Pac grabbed a mic and began yelling at Eddie at the announce table. Butcher attacked Pac from behind. Kingston walked up to Pac and said he’s about to find out what kind of tough bastard he is after putting him through the gauntlet. Rey Fenix ran to the ring and leaped into the ring and slipped to the mat. He went after Kingston, Blade, and Butcher. He was beaten down by them. Schiavone said Penta and Kingston are best friends, so what would he think about this. Penta walked out with a chair in hand. He wound up to hit Fenix as Kingston & Co. cheered him on. He went after Kingston instead, so Kingston bailed out. Schiavone said it looks like the Death Triangle is back. Fenix and Penta helped Pac up and reunited in the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Kingston leading Lucha Bros. and Butcher & Blade always felt weird, but it was leading to this moment, and this sets up some nice six-man tags.)

-They cut backstage to Jade attacking Brandi Rhodes with a chair. [c]

(4) SERENDA DEEB vs. THUNDER ROSA – NWA Women’s Title match

They cut to a break a few minutes in, and stayed with the action on split-screen for part of the break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Reba showed up to distract the referee. Britt Baker then gave Rosa a neckbreaker at ringside and rolled her back into the ring. They continued to battle back and forth, including an exchange of strikes mid-ring. Rosa came out it with a near fall after a back slam. They took turns scoring two counts on leverage pin attempts. Deeb gave Rosa a face plant for the win. Ross said they really turned it loose. Ross said Rosa didn’t deserves to be assaulted in the middle of the title match.

WINNER: Deeb in 13:00 to retain the NWA Women’s Title.

-Rosa yanked Baker out of the front row and attacked her. Baker and Rosa fought for a minute as referees pulled them apart.

-Backstage, John Silver told Anna Jay that Brodie Lee secured a title match for her against Hikaru Shida next week.

-Excalibur confirmed the no. 5 ranked Anna Jay would get a title shot next week. Ross hyped Pac & Rey Fenix vs. Butcher & Blade. Plus Will Hobbs will be in action.

-Ricky Starks and Brian Cage came out to the ring as Taz made his way to the announce table. [c]

-Ross threw to a “very short, succinct video that Darby sent in.” He said, “It’s a little bit different.”

-The video showed Darby sitting on top of a church and then walking inside of it. He carried his TNT Championship belt and stood in front of a flame with stained glass windows behind him and then raised his hands in front of his face.

(5) CODY RHODES (w/Arn Anderson) & DARBY ALLIN vs. RICKY STARKS & BRIAN CAGE

Taz complained about Darby during his ring entrance. He said the Darby video was “a crock of you know what” and “ridiculous” and “dumb.” He said it’s great he set himself on fire on a skateboard, but he asked why his men have to wait around for that to play. Schiavone said Darby’s message meant “no fear, no pain.” Taz told Schiavone, “You need a haircut!” Taz was worked up and great here. Next, Cody made his pompous ring entrance. Taz said his entrance is “super ridiculous” and called him an “egomaniac.” The bell rang 46 minutes into the second hour.

Taz said he was actually in a very good mood. Ross made a reference to Rodney Dangerfield on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show.” Taz told him not to date himself. Ross said he watches MyTV and YouTube. (Knowing what MyTV is, by definition, dates yourself. That said the Johnny Carson channel on Pluto TV is on in the background a lot in my office, and classic Rodney Dangerfield is terrific.) Cody asked for a tag a minute in. Darby tagged him in. Cage and Cody collided mid-ring. With Cody in control after hitting a top rope moonsault press for a two count, Taz took off his headset and walked to ringside as they cut to a break. [c/ss]

During the break, Taz yanked on Cody’s leg from ringside, then Cage clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. An upset Arn threw a chair into the ring. The ref threw him out of ringside. Meanwhile, Cage walked over gave Cody a powerbomb on the floor at ringside. Back from the break, they replayed Taz’s interference and Arn getting booted from ringside. Meanwhile, Cage caught Cody mid-air. When Cody went for a tag, Starks yanked Darby off the ring apron to the floor. Cage stayed in control against Cody, scoring a two count. Starks tagged in and punched away Cody. Ross said he thinks Starks will be one of the great stars in AEW before all is said and done. He said he’s a real student of the game. Excalibur said he’s always watching old footage to picking up forgotten techniques. Cody tagged in Darby at 8:00.

Darby went after Starks quickly and aggressively, scoring a jackknife two count. Cage suplexed Darby and Starks at the same time after a blind tag. Cody slid to the floor to confront Taz, then caught Cage with a Disaster Kick. Back in the ring, Starks surprised Cody with a spear. Cody gave Starks a Crossroads, but Cage entered and slammed Cody. He then set Darby on the top turnbuckle. Starks held Darby’s leg as he was fighting back. Cage then finished him off with a leaping Avalanche Drill Claw for the pin.

WINNERS: Cage & Starks in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match start to finish, with a real mix of styles that all meshed well. Only downside is there wasn’t much Starks in the match, but the effect was this was the best showcase for Cage to date in AEW. Cody had a spring in his step and looked good here. There was a risk he’d look slow compared to Starks and Darby. He didn’t.)

-As the heel duo beat up Cody and Darby, Will Hobbs ran out with a chair. Schiavone and Ross laid it on a little thick how happy they were to see Hobbs arrive. He picked up Cage’s FTW Title belt and eyed Cage at ringside. Hobbs, though, then, nailed Cody in the head with the belt, revealing he has joined Team Taz. Excalibur noted Taz has been trying to recruit Hobbs for weeks, if not months. Team Taz stood together. Hobbs snarled at the camera as Taz bent down and chewed out Cody. He warned Cody to never disrespect them.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like Hobbs joining Team Taz. I’m not sure as a babyface he jumped off the screen charisma-wise or with a distinct character. This gives him some help and a chance to grow in that way. Hobbs’s swerve and turn on Cody too closely resembled Penta’s swerve and turn on Kingston & Co., though.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good show. A really strong mix of match, promos, angles, and videos.