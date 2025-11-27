FREE PODCAST 11/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado previews WWE Survivor Series WarGames (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- Javier previews WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the Women’s World Championship
- Dominik tries to win back the IC title from Cena
- Women’s WarGames match; how we got here
- How can Charlotte’s reluctance and beef with Ripley affect the match?
- Men’s WarGames match and a tangle of storylines
- Is this furthering the story of Jey Uso as the next tribal chief?
- Will they set up Lesnar vs. Breaker?
- Last Time is Now Tournament update
- …and more
