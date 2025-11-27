FREE PODCAST 11/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado previews WWE Survivor Series WarGames (54 min.)

News Ticker

November 27, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:

  • Javier previews WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
  • Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the Women’s World Championship
  • Dominik tries to win back the IC title from Cena
  • Women’s WarGames match; how we got here
  • How can Charlotte’s reluctance and beef with Ripley affect the match?
  • Men’s WarGames match and a tangle of storylines
  • Is this furthering the story of Jey Uso as the next tribal chief?
  • Will they set up Lesnar vs. Breaker?
  • Last Time is Now Tournament update
  • …and more

