FREE PODCAST 11/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: The fascinating early dynamic with Reigns-Heyman, Jey-Reigns, Bryan vs. Sami, KO vs. Jey (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (11-27-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair. They discussed WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including Roman Reigns confronting Jey Uso over letting him down at Survivor Series, plus Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Natalya vs. Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin vs. Murphy, wondering where the Mysterio family storyline is heading, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com