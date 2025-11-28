Five things I’m thankful for as a pro wrestling fan including that it’s been here for me through difficult times – TOP FIVE LIST

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As I sit down on what is an actual day off again as a retail employee (maybe the one good thing that came from COVID), it’s time to celebrate one of the few actual days off we get, a time to sit with those you love and be thankful for what you have.

As wrestling fans, we complain as a group a lot. The phrase “you can’t please everyone” surely applies with those known collectively as the IWC. With all of the complaints that can happen, though, we truly have plenty to be thankful for.

The Lessons

Pro wrestling is at its core live-action-based storytelling, and the story has been around as long as history itself. The hero’s journey, the love triangle, the dishonesty of authority – these are all stories that have been told in many ways. The initial writing of a story is often a reaction to our times or situations. An idea is spurred and put out for the audience. Then it is up to the audience to learn from it.

Cody Rhodes’s story taught us to do the right thing. Even in loss due to unfair circumstances, you rise up and try again. The Bloodline showed us what can happen when you trust in family too much and let them gaslight you into how to behave. The stories in wrestling can be so much deeper, though.

Those reading an article such as this follow the inside track behind the scenes. I’ve loved watching those who have started on the indies or in NXT rise to a level above where it was expected they’d end up. For example, seeing Liv Morgan put the work in to being a legitimate main event star; how Christian Cage can take an almost meaningless title and bring it to relevance based on how he treats it; seeing Matt Cardona’s success on the indies based on hard work and promotion.

I’ve grabbed more business and sales lessons through pro wrestling than most of my boring business meetings.

Plenty of It

Let’s forget that WWE has product every day of the week. Let’s say that weekly shows from TNA and AEW weren’t options. YouTube, Triller, Pluto, TNA+, and even social media feeds are full of highlights, matches, and entire wrestling cards.

All you need is an internet connection and you can take yourself into a whole new world of older content, big company content, or indies showing potential future stars.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Internet Shows and Podcasts

With all of the content mentioned above, who has the time to consume it all? Even if I had the time, as much as I love watching me some wrestling, I don’t think I could watch wrestling that often. I love the ease of recap shows and podcasts from trusted voices letting me know all the hottest gossip in my favorite world with its own set of celebrities and drama.

Growing Legitimacy

While it can be annoying to see a flood of celebrities who think they can just get in the ring when the product is hot, it’s usually a positive for the wrestling industry. With TKO taking over, you don’t have the Vince McMahon problem when trying to have the public see your silly play-fighting company as something for mainstream consumption.

They’ve used that to great advantage and had not only stars come into the WWE Universe, but a growing number of former wrestlers being seen as bigger movie stars than in previous generations. Coverage on ESPN and other media outlets are looking for people to join their audience and wrestling fans are always looking for content. Every time a comedian, music artist, or actor appears in the crowd, it boosts the credibility of the product; TKO knows this as well as anyone.

I also have enjoyed the first two Real American Freestyle shows, and in the world of legitimate wrestling, I like that they haven’t run down what’s been known for years as professional wrestling. This was a mistake by other attempts to make a professional folk or freestyle league. This company is related to Hulk Hogan’s name and Kurt Angle, but not brought down by their involvement to be seen as less credible by the athletes involved.

It’s been here for me

I’ve joked with my wife that wrestling has been here for me longer than she has. I didn’t even realize until later in my life how true that it is that wrestling really has been there for me. I’ve struggled with mental health issues for most of my life. I always felt a comfort when watching wrestling, but never really put it together until later in life.

You need heroes to look to. In a world where I didn’t have a father who was my hero, I latched onto fictional heroes. Be it comic books or professional wrestling, I saw good overcome evil. I saw good things come to those who try hard. I saw heels who got advantages much like the bullies in school.

As a growing adult in a corporate world, this world of fiction where Steve Austin and C.M. Punk spoke truth to power were my heroes in that time. And even I know I can identify with A.J. Lee when she talks about the importance of therapy, or appreciating Becky Lynch and her constant recreation of herself to stay relevant. I watch those who take risks on themselves like Killer Kross and know that there’s life for me outside of a corporate world.

Plus, it can be as simple as knowing that every single Monday, Raw will be on. On Wednesdays, it’s Dynamite. Once a month, I’m going to see some really cool matches with some level of importance. I can count on its consistency and sometimes that’s all you need.

(Griffin is a lifelong fan of wrestling, superheroes, and rebellious music of all forms. He is the owner of Nerdstalgia, and you can shop online, learn about visiting the store in Colorado Springs, or catch him at a comic con in the Rocky Mountain area by going to http://nerdstalgia.shop.)