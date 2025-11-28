FREE PODCAST 11/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – WWE Raw Post-show discussing that night’s episode with callers, plus looking ahead to the Rumble and WrestleMania (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to the Nov. 23 post-show after WWE Raw. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks break down the episode with live phone calls and emails talking Raw, TLC, the Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania 32.
