FREE PODCAST 11/28 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Miz as WWE Champ so far, Juan Cena, Robert Roode’s flat six years, Bryan’s WWE future, 1995 look-back (157 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Nov. 26 and 29, 2010.

On the Nov. 26, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussed with live callers last night’s TNA Impact, the product being stale & irrelevant, the next young WWE star to hold a major title, Randy Orton heel turn?, Daniel Bryan’s standing in WWE and going forward, The Miz’s WWE Title win and whether it was the right move, Robert Roode staying flat over a six-year period, how to use veterans in TNA, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, more discussion of the QOTD on next young champ, including Del Rio and Morrison, Bobby Heenan, Nostalgia News & Notes, plus 20 years ago Torch Newsletter Flashback breaking down a poor time for wrestling in 1990s and big news of the day.

Then on the Nov. 29, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers tonight’s three-hour WWE Raw, predictions for who wins King of the Ring, WWE’s business taking another hit with the October PPV buys announced, TNA Impact and the overall state of TNA, Miz’s first night as WWE champion on Raw, the Juan Cena gimmick, whether Owen Hart and/or Eric Bischoff will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Leslie Nielsen, and much more.

