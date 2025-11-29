FREE PODCAST 11/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: WarGames build, is LA Knight turning heel, is Jade’s heel run being botched (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown including thoughts on whether WarGames needs to have clear stakes laid out ahead of time and an argument that the marketing of the violence in matches is a crutch for bad booking or a continuation of a bad habit. Also, did L.A. Knight come off as hellish, is Jade Cargill at risk of being cheered given how she’s being booked, are the Wyatt Sicks too damaged to matter, and much more with live callers and live chat interactions throughout.

