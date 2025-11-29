VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #889 (December 3, 2005): Cover story on WWE response to Cena being booed, Sean Waltman Torch Talk includes him “breaking code” in response to Guerrero death

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #889 cover-dated December 3, 2005: The cover story looks at the increasing booing of John Cena by fans, how WWE is responding, how Cena is handling it, and why WWE is sticking with his as champion through it all… In part two of the Torch Talk with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, he talks about the difficult decision he made to turn a friend in to Vince McMahon in order to save his life… Pat McNeill reviews ROH Glory by Honor IV… Sean Radican’s “ROH Focus” column looks at what ROH gains from many of its wrestlers working overseas… James Caldwell examines the parallels between Major League Baseball’s and WWE’s handling of the steroid issue… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” looks at whether the brand mixing leading to Survivor Series helped or hurt WWE… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, Backtrack 1995, Quotebook, the Top Five Stories of the Week, in-depth Survivor Series coverage, and more…

