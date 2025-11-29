FREE PODCAST 11/29 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Sting debuts, Omega beats Mox for title, Impact Wrestling tie-in, live callers, emails (175 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-2-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss Kenny Omega beating Jon Moxley for the AEW Title with a big angle involving Don Callis with an Impact Wrestling tie-in, Sting debuts and Tony Schiavone goes absolutely bonkers for it, Cody Rhodes & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs, Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian, The Acclaimed make fun of The Young Bucks book cover, Brit Baker in action, and more.

