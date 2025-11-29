FREE PODCAST 11/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Heyman 1992 interview with Keller predicting super-stardom for Steve Austin + grizzled vet Bob Roop reacts to changes in industry (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we’re jumping back to two interviews – one from Paul Heyman and another from Bob Roop.

Ten years ago this week, we published a PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Paul Heyman from 1992 that aired live on his KFAN Pro Wrestling Focus radio show. In this interview, Heyman predicts super-stardom for Steve Austin and explains why he never paid for a wrestling ticket. This show also includes news coverage at the start of the and live callers.

Then we present the Dec. 2, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast when Pat McNeill interviewed Bob Roop, a territory veteran wrestler who reacted to Raw from earlier in the week, his thoughts on the terms “jobber” and “enhancement talent,” who was the most over-pushed wrestler in WCW, the Authority taking up so much TV time, WWE asking which other TV shows fans watch, Charlotte mentioning the death or Reid on the air, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com