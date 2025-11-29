LECLAIR’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Men’s and Women’s War Games matches, Cena vs. Dom, Vaquer vs. Bella

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2025 REPORT

NOVEMBER 29, 2025

SAN DIEGO, CA AT PETCO PARK

AIRED LIVE ON ESPN UNLIMITED (U.S.), NETFLIX (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett

-Michael Cole talked up the city of San Diego over drone shots of the city. He said WWE has invaded the home of the Padres, Petco Park. Various Superstars were shown arriving at the ballpark earlier in the day.

Inside the venue, sirens blared and flames shot up around the two rings. The double cage lowered into place. “Let the War Games begin!” Cole exclaimed, sending the broadcast to the opening video package.