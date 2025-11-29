VIP PODCAST 11/29 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-19-2007): Keller & Mitchell on John Cena and Donald Trump, Luger’s health issues and overall career, Sting, Jericho, Rock and Austin movie careers, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 19 and 20, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Lex Luger’s health problems and look back at his career

A transition into the potentially bright final (?) chapter to his good friend Sting’s career and the pros and cons of it being in WWE versus TNA

A look at nearly a dozen potential former WWE wrestlers TNA could bring in

The return of Joey Mercury to the ring

Additional thoughts on TNA

The ratings for the two hour Impact

The post-Bound for Glory booking scene

The Smackdown-ECW merger of sorts

The latest on Chris Jericho

The movie careers of Rock and Steve Austin and their developments this month

John Cena on “The Apprentice” with Donald Trump

Nick Hogan’s legal trouble

Thoughts on the two major themes of Monday’s Raw

And more

