WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Gunther vs. Carmelo, Cena vs. Dominik, Team Rhea vs. Team Asuka, Jimmy & Jey Uso vs. McIntyre & Paul, more

With this week’s Raw being the go home show before Survivor Series, we saw things heat up between everyone involved in the men’s WarGames match. As Roman Reigns opened the show, he was interrupted by Cody Rhodes followed by C.M. Punk. This quickly turned into a tense segment between all three men, leaving many to question how they’ll be able to co-exist this Saturday. By the time the segment was over, a seed was planted for a potential feud surrounding one of the major titles after Survivor Series. This would all boil over into the main event of the show as the Usos faced Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre to decide who will have the man’s advantage in WarGames.

Much like the end to last week’s show, this week’s also ended with a chaotic brawl between both teams to give us a preview of what’s in store for this weekend. In addition to that, we had another thrilling match involving Gunther in the Last Time is Now tournament, Dominik Mysterio sending a message to John Cena, and a wild brawl between both teams involved in the women’s WarGames match.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, C.M. Punk Segment

Latest developments

Two weeks ago, World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk was about to be attacked by Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, & Bronson Reed before Jey Uso followed by WWE Champion Cody Rhodes showed up to help Punk fight them off. Later that night, it was made official that both teams would face each other in WarGames at Survivor Series. As Jimmy Uso was added to Punk’s team and Drew McIntyre was added to the opposing team the following Friday on Smackdown, both teams had a face off to end last week’s show. In the middle of this wild brawl, Brock Lesnar appeared and laid out Punk & Cody with multiple Suplexes. As Brock was revealed as the final member of Heyman’s team, Roman Reigns came out to take down Brock with a Superman Punch and revealed that he would be the fifth member of Punk’s team.

Reigns came out this week to open the show before being interrupted by Cody. Once Reigns assured Cody that he wouldn’t do anything in WarGames to hurt his cousins, Cody said the words “welcome to my team.” As Reigns rejected Cody’s handshake, they were both interrupted by Punk. After Punk said he wasn’t worried about Reigns stabbing them in the back, he called out Cody for claiming that it was his team. Reigns then said he doesn’t like either one of them, but he hates The Vision and that his word to them is that he hates The Vision more than he hates them. Reigns then said the title would look much better on his shoulder as he left the ring to leave Cody & Punk to figure out which title he was talking about.

Analysis:

Funny enough, this is the first time in years that these three shared the ring together at the same time. Considering their star power and past history, this segment was great in building more tension between them going into WarGames. As good as this segment was, the best part was the ending where Reigns said the belt would look better on his shoulders, while leaving Punk & Cody to figure out which belt he was referring to. It’s clear from watching this that they’re already planting seeds for WrestleMania. By Saturday, we should have a better idea of what match we’re likely going to get there.

While this segment was fun, there was one story they could’ve told this week that they chose not to. With Reigns telling his cousins Jimmy & Jey that he didn’t want to see them until Christmas at Crown Jewel, nothing about that has been mentioned since Reigns came back. To do that story the way they did and then just act like it didn’t happen would make no sense. In addition to the tension between Reigns, Cody, & Punk, they have to expand on those issues in some form between Reigns and his cousins in the WarGames match. With all these elements involved, how well this team can get along will be the biggest story we see play out at Survivor Series.

Grade: B+

Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes

Latest developments:

On the November 1 Saturday Night’s Main Event, it was announced that there would be a My Last Time is Now Tournament to determine who will be John Cena’s opponent for his retirement match. Last week, a returning Gunther faced NXT’s Je’Von Evans in a first round match up. Despite a strong effort from Evans. Gunther eventually trapped him in the Sleeper to pick up the win by tap out. The following Friday on Smackdown, Carmelo Hayes faced Bronson Reed in another first round match. Cody Rhodes hit Reed with a Crossroads on the floor, which lead to Reed being counted out as Carmelo advanced to the next round.

This week, Gunther and Carmelo faced each other in a second-round match that saw Carmelo counter multiple Powerbomb attempts from Gunther. Carmelo later hit Gunther with a DDT off the barrier outside the ring, but Gunther was able to make it back in the ring before being counted out. Gunther regained the advantage with a Lariat followed by a Powerbomb, but Carmelo kicked out. Gunther then trapped Carmelo in the Sleeper, but Carmelo was able to will himself back up. Despite that, Gunther picked him up for another Powerbomb to finally pick up the win.

Analysis:

For the second week in a row, Gunther proved to be the standout in this tournament so far. Similar to Bret Hart in the 1993 King of the Ring Tournament, this is quickly turning into a Gunther showcase. It’s clear from how these last two matches went and how the brackets are set up, he’s going to be John Cena’s last opponent. In all honesty, there’s no better person for that spot than him when you look at his accolades and the fact that Cena’s never faced him before. If he ends up winning (which he probably should), he’ll be able to say that he retired Goldberg and Cena in the same year.

The other story coming out of this match was the performance of Carmelo. From how up and down his time on the main roster has been, this was the best match he’s had since being called up. What we saw from him here was a clear example of how much he has to offer. Coming out of this, the question now is whether or not WWE capitalizes on this and actually uses him to his full potential. As great as Carmelo is and was in this match especially, it would be a huge black eye on their creative team if they don’t do anything meaningful with him going forward.

Grade: A

John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio

Latest developments:

Two weeks ago, Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship in an impromptu match against John Cena. As Dominik hit Cena with a Frog Splash, Cena immediately picked him up and hit him with an AA to win his first Intercontinental Title. Cena came out last week for his final Raw and Madison Square Garden appearance before he was interrupted by Dominik. As Dominik demanded a rematch, Cena was willing to do it right then and there. Dominik refused as he wanted to have it on his home turf of San Diego at Survivor Series, and Cena agreed.

Dominik came out this week to call out Cena. Cena’s music hit but instead of Cena coming out, a “little” John Cena appeared as Dominik laughed. After Dominik told “little” Cena that he has no idea what’s in store for him for Survivor Series, “little” Cena then called him the worst Mysterio of all time. Dominik whispered in his ear to stick to the plan, but “little” Cena continued and told Dominik if he wanted some, to come get some. Dominik then kicked him down, hit him with a Five Knuckle Shuffle, 619, and followed that with a Frog Splash before Rey Mysterio came out to chase him off.

Analysis:

Once Cena’s music hit, it was obvious that it wasn’t going to be him that came out. Anyone who’s been watching the show a long time could tell it was going to be some kind of Cena imposter that came out instead and to no surprise, that’s exactly what happened. While having a miniature version of Cena feels more like something Vince McMahon would’ve done, this segment still accomplished what it needed to. With Cena not advertised to be on the show this week, it seems like they felt they needed to do something to add more heat to this match. While they maybe could’ve found a better way, this definitely succeeded in getting the crowd to hate Dominik.

With all the great crowd reactions Dominik’s been getting up until recently, this feud with Cena has made the crowd boo him mercilessly again. The reactions he’s been getting since this feud started strongly mirror the ones he was getting during his peak as a heel in 2023-2024. Considering that Survivor Series is going to be in his hometown and he’s facing Cena in his second to last match, how the crowd reacts to both of them will likely be what stands out most. While Cena winning the IC Title made for a great moment, there’s no other logical way for this match to end other than Dominik regaining his title. The only question is whether or not he wins cleanly or he finds some kind of underhanded way to win (it’ll likely be the latter).

Grade: B-

A.J. Lee, & Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky & Charlotte & Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch & Asuka & Kairi Sane & Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Latest developments:

Two weeks ago, a returning Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky came to the aide of Charlotte & Alexa Bliss as they were being attacked by Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, & Lash Legend, leading to a WarGames match being made official for both teams immediately after. Despite Charlotte briefly dropping out of the match the following Friday on Smackdown due to her past with Rhea, she rejoined Rhea’s team last Monday on Raw as the two agreed to put their differences aside. Later that night, AJ Lee distracted Becky Lynch during her Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Maxxine Dupri and that distraction led to Becky losing her title. Last Friday on Smackdown, Rhea introduced AJ as the fifth member of her team but as AJ was walking to the ring, Asuka’s team attacked Rhea’s team from behind. Before AJ could could come to their rescue, Becky attacked her out of nowhere and revealed herself as the fifth member of Asuka’s team.

This week, both teams met in the ring for one last face off before Saturday. AJ said she doesn’t need to bark like Becky does because she bites. She said Becky lit a fire in her that her teammates poured gasoline on it and that she’s going to let the old AJ out at WarGames. Rhea then hit Nia with a mic and both teams started brawling. After Nia & Lash pulled AJ & Alexa off their backs, Charlotte & Rhea knocked them both down with Big Boots. As Becky watched in the aisle way, Iyo took out all the member of Asuka’s team with a Moonsault, and all the members of Rhea’s stood tall in the ring.

Analysis:

While not as strong as the segment they had on Smackdown, this segment did what it needed to do as the final selling point for the women’s WarGames match for this weekend. The best parts of the brawl were when Nia & Lash pulled Alexa & AJ off their backs and then Charlotte & Rhea big booted them immediately after. Even though they could’ve stretched the issues between Charlotte & Rhea out a little longer, the build for this match has been solid overall. With a team consisting of Rhea, AJ, Iyo, Charlotte, & Alexa, this is perhaps the most star-studded women’s team there’s ever been for any WarGames or Survivor Series for that matter. With the teams they’ve put together combined with all the bad blood between all these women that has stretched throughout the year, the women’s WarGames this year has all the tools to outshine the men’s.

Without a doubt, the star of this entire segment was Becky. Her rant about losing her title last week and the way she insulted all of her teammates individually was hilarious from start to finish. In every segment she’s in (this one included), she proves why she’s the best heel in the entire company. As entertaining as she is, she’s a good enough heel where you still can’t bring yourself to cheer for her. With her leaving her partners to fend for themselves at the end of this, there’s a strong chance that decision could come back to haunt her during the match this weekend.

Grade: B

Jimmy & Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Latest developments:

Last week, it was announced that there would be a Tag Team match this week to decide who will have the man’s advantage in the men’s WarGames match. This week, Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, & Drew McIntyre were together backstage when Heyman revealed that McIntyre would be one of the men representing them in the Tag match. After Heyman rejected Paul’s suggestion that Breakker, Reed, or Brock Lesnar be McIntyre’s partner, he said that Paul would be McIntyre’s partner. Later backstage as C.M. Punk, Roman Reigns, & Cody Rhodes were gathered together, Jimmy & Jey Uso approached them. Noticing all the tension between the three of them, Jimmy & Jey volunteered to represent them in the Tag match later in the night and everyone agreed.

As the match progressed, Breakker & Reed showed up at ringside before Cody & Punk showed up to fight them off. Jey then leaped over the top rope onto everyone but as Jimmy’s back was turned, Paul rolled him up to get the win and the man’s advantage for his team. Both teams continued to brawl after the match as Reigns later appeared to knock down Breakker & Reed with Superman Punches in the aisle way as well as took down McIntyre & Paul once he entered the ring. Punk’s team stood tall as it looked like the show was ending until Lesnar’s music hit and despite Lesnar falling down during his entrance, he slowly entered the ring with the rest of his team and both teams brawled again as the show ended.

Analysis:

It’s crazy to say that the one highlight from this whole segment that people will be talking about the most was Lesnar falling down during his entrance. From the ripped pants incident he had on Smackdown a few months ago to now this happening, he’s become a comic relief on the show without even trying to. Much like the segment with the women, this segment wasn’t as strong as their previous one. The match itself with the Uso against Paul & McIntyre was fine for what it was but predictably so, it was overshadowed by all the shenanigans surrounding it. Although this match and the teams in some ways feel thrown together, the star power involved still make it feel like a big deal the way a WarGames match should.

Unlike the ones in the past, the outcome for this one is a little harder to predict. As dissension between the members of Punk’s team is inevitable, dissension between the members of Heyman’s team also feels like a certainty. Considering that Lesnar hasn’t wrestled in any form of Tag match since 2004, much of the dissension is going to be with him. Other than Paul, the one person he’ll likely have issues with is Breakker as that happening could set up a potential match between them down the road. Regardless of whatever dissension between each team plays out or who wins, this WarGames match feels like it will definitely live up to its title and then some.

Grade: B

Rey Mysterio vs. J.D. McDonagh

After chasing off his son Dominik Mysterio as he was attacking “little” John Cena, Rey Mysterio went one on one this week with Dominik’s stablemate JD McDonagh. As Rey was down on the apron, he used his feet to knock JD into the post. Rey built momentum and was about to hit a 619 until JD hit him with a running Spanish Fly for a close near fall. Rey went for a 619 again before Finn Balor tripped him and as Finn climbed on the apron, Rey caused JD to accidentally run into him. Rey capitalized on this by succeeding with his third 619 attempt and following that with a Springboard Splash for the win.

Analysis:

This match was a lot of fun, and it made for a great showcase for JD. Throughout this year, he’s really proved how great of a talent he is and how well he can hang with any legend or top talent. If he ever did end up splitting from Judgment Day, he’s someone who could excel on his own as a babyface. Even at this stage of his career and just coming back from an injury, Rey continues to show no signs of aging with the performance he put on here. As he’s likely to have another match with Dominik down the road, this win here over one of his stablemates was a strong way to build towards that.

Penta vs. Solo Sikoa

In another My Last Time is Now Quarterfinal match that happened this week, Penta went one on one with Solo Sikoa. Several minutes into the match, Penta hit a Hurricanrana onto Solo from the barricade onto the floor. However, Penta landed awkwardly when he did the move and was having a hard time getting back up. Several moments later, the referee ruled that Penta was too injured to continue the match. As a result, Solo was declared the winner by forfeit and he advances to the next round.

Analysis:

Unfortunately, this match ended in the worst way possible. For as great of a first year in WWE that Penta has been having, it’s a shame that it’s ending like this. From how the brackets were set up, it was likely that he was going to advance and have a match with Gunther for the first time ever. Not only is that potential match off the table, but this injury could possibly keep him out of action for a while. Hopefully, the injury isn’t that severe to the point where he’ll be out for a significant amount of time and he can recover from this much sooner than later.