VIP PODCAST 11/29 – FULL UPDATED VERSION – The Fix Mailbag + AEW TV Reviews (pt. 2 of 2): History of authority figures, acknowledging other companies, top live wrestling events, AEW’s entrepreneurial spirit (119 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Why don’t wrestling promotions acknowledge accomplishments from rival companies?
- Why is talent exchange nearly non-existent among pro wrestling companies?
- What could the theme of John Cena’s custom merchandise be in D.C. for his final match ever?
- What happened to AEW’s entrepreneurial spirit?
- What is your favorite film based on a game?
- What is the history of authority figures in pro wrestling?
- Why are some super-workers pushed to main event level when they lack other key traits to be marketable draws? Has it ever worked?
- Why did so many AEW wrestlers not progress to main event level wrestlers over the years including: Jack Perry, Powerhouse Hobbs, Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, Scorpio Sky, Hook, Eddie Kingston, Wardlow, The Acclaimed, and Dante Martin.
- Given that Tony Khan has apparently now buried the hatchet with Ariel Helwani and proven that he is capable of releasing old grudges, should Tony do the same with others?
- Should AEW have aired both Blood & Guts matches on the same episode?
- Has there been lasting impact to C.M. Punk going to Saudi Arabia and the R-Truth release?
- Thoughts on losing faith in TNA including the latest with Eric Young
- History of a towel being thrown in to end a match
- What are the 2 of 3 (or 23!) most memorable wrestling events you’ve attended?
- Are we seeing the end of an era with big name returns since WWE wrestlers stick around until the end of any chance to actually wrestle?
- Will WWE eventually go after AEW wrestlers?
- Thoughts on AEW’s training facility
- Reviews of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision from this week
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
