FREE PODCAST 11/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Survivor Series post-show: LeClair & Machado talk WarGames matches, mystery masked man, Cena vs. Dominik for IC Title, Vaquer vs. Nikki, more (91 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss in-depth the WWE Survivor Series event with live caller and chat interactions. They discussed the War Games matches, John Cena vs. Dominik for the IC Title, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella, and a variety of other topics related to the show including the mystery masked man in black.

