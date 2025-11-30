FREE PODCAST 11/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss the decline of Raw, Sheamus’s second week as champion, the League of Nations, Divas, Daniel Bryan, Barrett, Reigns, NXT (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-1-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to vent with callers over the decline of WWE Monday Night Raw, Sheamus’s second week as champion, the formation of the League of Nations, and more. There are few passionate rants from Keller and calmer words of wisdom from Powell throughout.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the Divas on Raw, Daniel Bryan, Wade Barrett, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, NXT, and more.

