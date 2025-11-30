News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #361 (11-18-95) including WWF’s low morale, The Clique, IYH 5 card, Sting vs. Hogan, more (112 min.)

November 30, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #361 of the PWTorch including the low morale in WWF, the rise of the Clique, first look at the In Your House 5 card, WCW rushing Sting vs. Hogan, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

