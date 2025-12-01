FREE PODCAST 12/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Full Gear fallout, Samoa Joe world title win, Continental Classic tournament, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
(00:00) Thanksgiving Recap
(02:47) Samoa Joe wins World Championship and Swerve returns
(15:10) The Elite reuniting
(18:35) Continental Classic Tournament begins
(23:23) Kyle Fletcher beats Okada
(29:59) Women’s Tag Tournament: Babes of Wrath advance
(34:52) Eddie Kingston calls out Samoa Joe for world title
(43:55) Death Riders in CMLL, Claudio wins CMLL World Championship
(53:22) Email from Zach
