FREE PODCAST 12/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Full Gear fallout, Samoa Joe world title win, Continental Classic tournament, more (69 min.)

(00:00) Thanksgiving Recap

(02:47) Samoa Joe wins World Championship and Swerve returns

(15:10) The Elite reuniting

(18:35) Continental Classic Tournament begins

(23:23) Kyle Fletcher beats Okada

(29:59) Women’s Tag Tournament: Babes of Wrath advance

(34:52) Eddie Kingston calls out Samoa Joe for world title

(43:55) Death Riders in CMLL, Claudio wins CMLL World Championship

(53:22) Email from Zach

