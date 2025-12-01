FREE PODCAST 12/1 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Miz vs. Jerry Lawler reaction, King of the Ring tournament, Impact Thanksgiving ratings, Jeff Jarrett’s push, Punk on commentary, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Nov. 30, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discussed the Raw main event featuring Miz vs. Jerry Lawler, plus the King of the Ring tournament, C.M. Punk on commentary, TNA Impact Thanksgiving ratings, Jeff Jarrett’s MMA spoof and latest push, and more during the Livecast. In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss Rock’s “Faster” movie which Jason saw and go more in-depth on Raw analysis of other subjects.

