WWE RAW RESULTS (12/1): Survivor Series fallout, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. New Day, Gunther vs. Solo and Jey vs. Knight in Last Time is Now semi-final

WWE RAW RESULTS

DECEMBER 1, 2025

GLENDALE, ARIZ. AT DESERT DIAMOND ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,235 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,614. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They cold opened with Joe Tesstore and Wade Barrett standing in the crowd reflecting on Survivor Series. Barrett said everyone wants answers and they’ll get some tonight. Tessitore said it feels as if the energy from Saturday has rolled right into the arena for Raw. He threw to a video package on Survivor Series wit clips of the show and also corporate media headlines.

-They showed arrivals including Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul in the back hall, then Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga in the parking lot, then A.J. Styles and Dragon Lee in the back hall, and then Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan arriving in a convertible where they were greeted by Finn Balor, J.D. McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez. Things felt a little icy from Perez when she smiled and nodded at Liv.

-Iyo Sky and Rhea Riley made their ring entrance. Ripley welcomed everyone to Monday Night Rhea! She said her face is a little sore and their bodies are banged up, “but our team won the war.” She put her arm around Iyo and said they were victorious, but the fight isn’t over. She said the Kabuki Warriors decided to betray Iyo, so they want revenge. She said that starts by taking the tag team titles off of the Kabuki Warriors.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss interrupted – Charlotte first to her music and then Bliss to hers. Bliss entered and said they heard them talking about the tag titles. She suggested they “pump the brakes a little bit” regarding that. Charlotte said they haven’t had their title rematch. Ripley said she knew they’d be butting heads at some point, but not just 48 hours later.

Ripley told Charlotte that she respects her, but they couldn’t beat the Kabuki Warriors, “so respectfully,” it was time for them to get to the back of the line. Charlotte said she doesn’t step aside for anyone. Charlotte told her to prove they deserve the tag title match. Bliss liked that and suggested they wrestle each other tonight. Fans cheered. Sky said, “You are on!” Barrett said they will see if that becomes official.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another instance of Paul Levesque testing fans’ allegiance by pitting two fan favorites against each other. The backstory, though, makes sense here. Both sides came across well here with their own rationalization for deserving and wanting a shot at the Warriors.)

-Backstage, Adam Pearce was on the phone with Nick Aldis confirmed the match is official. Ivy Nile walked in and said she wanted a title match against Maxinne. Pearce said he had to work through details, but she’ll get the first title shot. Ivy said it doesn’t matter when, she’ll beat her.

Heyman and Breakker were waiting for Pearce to turn around. Pearce said he doesn’t want to hear anything from him other than who was in the mask. Heyman said he had no idea who was under the mask and not everything should be presumed to be his fault or doing. Pearce asked what he wanted. Heyman said Breakker pinned World Champion Punk, so they have a lot to talk about. Heyman opened the door to Pearce’s office and said they had a lot to talk about.

(Keller’s Analysis: Pearce couldn’t said, “That pinfall hardly means what you think it does since someone not officially involved in the match aided Breakker’s victory.”)

-Jey Uso began his ring entrance.

-A vignette aired with C.M. Punk talking about his rivalry with John Cena. Punk said he was Cena’s top rival.

-Tessitore said Punk is not cleared to wrestle. He plugged the Last Time Is Now semi-final.

(1) JEY USO vs. L.A. KNIGHT – Last Time Is Now Tournament semi-final

Knight’s ring entrance aired. The bell rang and Jey came right at Knight. Knight side-stepped him and went for a BFT. Jey blocked it. They looked intensely at each other, then went into a collar and elbow hook-up. Tessitore wondered how much was taken out of Jey in WarGames two days earlier. Knight stomped away at Jey. Jey avoided a charging Knight. Jey ducked a charging Knight and then dove through the ropes and tackled him .Both went down and were slow to get up. [c]

Back live they were battling on the top rope. Knight avoided Jey’s top rope move and then landed a burning hammer for a dramatic near fall. Jey fired back with a spear for a two count. Knight ran to the corner when Jey climbed to the top and (of course) slipped but recovered and then hit a superplex for a two count. Knight showed frustration, but stood and went for a BFT. Jey rolled up Knight for a two count. Jey hit a spear and then leaped off the toprope with a frog splash for a near fall. Knight leveraged Jey’s shoulders down for a leverage three count.

WINNER: Knight in 10:00 to advance to the Last Time Is Now Tournament final.

-Jey leaned in the corner and soaked up the loss as Knight celebrated. The camera lingered on Jey as if he had lost a Loser Leaves WWE match. He banged his head lightly against the announce desk, but then threw a fit and tipped over the energy drink stand and threw the ringside steps around. He snapped into a fuming state of frustration.

-Backstage, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria approached Pearce. Bayley asked what they have to do to get in the mix for a tag title shot. Pearce asked Bayley if she’s in the right headspace to deal with the Kabuki Warriors. Lyra said they’re good, but the augmented it to “most of the time we’re good, and right now we’ve good.” Pearce said he’d consider it. They weren’t thrilled. Asuka and Kairi Sane walked in and taunted Bayley and Lyra. Asuka said had Bayley joined them, they could have won. She called Bayley an idiot. Bayley said they lost because they’re the idiots. Asuka said she is a champion. She said Bayley is nothing. She taunted Bayley by saying Charlotte is in the main event, not her.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

A.J. Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)- WWE World Tag Team Championship match

Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa – The Last Time Is Now Tournament semifinal match

Jey Uso vs. L.A. Knight – The Last Time Is Now Tournament semifinal match

Survivor Series WarGames fallout