WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, December 1, 2025

Where: Glendale, Ariz. at Desert Diamond Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,305 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,407. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)- WWE World Tag Team Championship match

Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa – The Last Time Is Now Tournament semifinal match

Jey Uso vs. LA Knight – The Last Time Is Now Tournament semifinal match

Survivor Series WarGames fallout

