WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, December 1, 2025
Where: Glendale, Ariz. at Desert Diamond Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,305 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,407. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)- WWE World Tag Team Championship match
- Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa – The Last Time Is Now Tournament semifinal match
- Jey Uso vs. LA Knight – The Last Time Is Now Tournament semifinal match
- Survivor Series WarGames fallout
