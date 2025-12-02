FREE PODCAST 12/2 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk TNA-AMC big TV deal, Punk vs. Breakker, Cena retirement, AEW Continental Classic, age of champs (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:
- In-depth analysis of the TNA-AMC TV deal, what it means and what it doesn’t mean, the use of legacy stars vs. finding younger or lesser-known wrestlers to push, the state of the TNA Knockouts division, the WWE relationship’s pro and cons, Santana, Leon Slater, the effect on AEW, more
- The announcement last night of Bron Breakker getting a World Title match against C.M. Punk at the Netflix Raw anniversary show, plus who would be next if Punk wins or if Breakker wins
- The Last Time Is Now Tournament finals and what happens if L.A. Knight actually wins? Plus, has the Cena Retirement Tour been an overall success?
- AEW Continental Classic early results and various scenarios going forward
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
- Survivor Series fan reaction and Greg’s review
- Email about the advanced age of current big four World Champions and who is most likely to dethrone them
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.