FREE PODCAST 12/2 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk TNA-AMC big TV deal, Punk vs. Breakker, Cena retirement, AEW Continental Classic, age of champs (123 min.)

December 2, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

  • In-depth analysis of the TNA-AMC TV deal, what it means and what it doesn’t mean, the use of legacy stars vs. finding younger or lesser-known wrestlers to push, the state of the TNA Knockouts division, the WWE relationship’s pro and cons, Santana, Leon Slater, the effect on AEW, more
  • The announcement last night of Bron Breakker getting a World Title match against C.M. Punk at the Netflix Raw anniversary show, plus who would be next if Punk wins or if Breakker wins
  • The Last Time Is Now Tournament finals and what happens if L.A. Knight actually wins? Plus, has the Cena Retirement Tour been an overall success?
  • AEW Continental Classic early results and various scenarios going forward

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

  • Survivor Series fan reaction and Greg’s review
  • Email about the advanced age of current big four World Champions and who is most likely to dethrone them

