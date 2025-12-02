FREE PODCAST 12/2 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk TNA-AMC big TV deal, Punk vs. Breakker, Cena retirement, AEW Continental Classic, age of champs (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

In-depth analysis of the TNA-AMC TV deal, what it means and what it doesn’t mean, the use of legacy stars vs. finding younger or lesser-known wrestlers to push, the state of the TNA Knockouts division, the WWE relationship’s pro and cons, Santana, Leon Slater, the effect on AEW, more

The announcement last night of Bron Breakker getting a World Title match against C.M. Punk at the Netflix Raw anniversary show, plus who would be next if Punk wins or if Breakker wins

The Last Time Is Now Tournament finals and what happens if L.A. Knight actually wins? Plus, has the Cena Retirement Tour been an overall success?

AEW Continental Classic early results and various scenarios going forward

Survivor Series fan reaction and Greg’s review

Email about the advanced age of current big four World Champions and who is most likely to dethrone them

