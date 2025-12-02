NXT TV RESULTS (12/2): Wells’s live report including Hendry & Evans & Borne & Slater vs. DarkState, Women’s Iron Survivor Summit, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 2, 2025

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-WOMEN’S IRON SURVIVOR MATCH SUMMIT: Ava turned it over to the women. Sol Ruca started by saying last week Ethan Page called her a world champion caliber talent, and although she doesn’t usually care what comes out of his mouth, she said it’s time she started believing it too.

Jordynne Grace said it’s never that simple, and she’s come so close so many times that she can’t let it happen again. Lola Vice said she’s been grinding just as hard and no matter how many times she gets screwed, she still believes in herself. She said if not for Lainey, she’d be a champion right now. Kendal Grey said that the only champion in the ring right now is her, and she’s built on big moments.

Kelani Jordan told her to shut up, and she was booed loudly. She said she’s used to swimming with fish, and now she’s swimming with sharks. She said nobody’s excuses will matter after she wins. The crowd was ridiculously loud when booing her; is there some sort of “loudest fan” contest again? (There really used to be one in NXT; I’m not sure whether it’s still around or not)

Jacy Jayne and her cronies hit the ramp. She said it doesn’t matter, because nobody’s taking the belt from around her itty bitty size 2 waist. She talked down all the women in the ring.

-In the pantry, Joe Hendry and Thea Hail talked about the next time they team up. Stacks and Arianna Grace happened by and mocked them, and they devolved into a pre-teen mocking voice match that led to a match tonight.

-Thea made her entrance ahead of the match with Arianna. [c]

-Ava instructed some security guys to take care of the eight-man later tonight. She then ran upon Fatal Influence, and barred extra women from the ring later tonight.

(1) THEA HAIL (w/Joe Hendry) vs. ARIANNA GRACE (w/Stacks)

The two got going quickly, so this might not be getting a lot of time. As Hail took control, Stacks tried to get involved, but Hendry chokeslammed him on the steps. In the ring, Hail trapped Grace in the Kimura Lock for the immediate tap.

WINNER: Hail in about 2:00.

(Wells’s Analysis: Grace is funny enough that she qualifies as wildly underused. Hard to believe Stacks, even with this quick appearance, is still doing better than anyone else formerly of the Family faction)

-OTM almost go hit by a car in the parking lot that was driven by Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon. Andre Chase tried to smooth things over, but OTM said “next time we see them, it’s on sight.” Chase went to his students and said he didn’t know what on sight means, but OTM sounded pretty pissed off.

-Josh Briggs made his entrance. [c]

-Ava talked with the babyfaces from the Iron Survivor Challenge, and said if any of them scores the pin in the main event, they get to choose their spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge, but if DarkState wins, Dion Lennox gets to choose. Not a bad deal for Dion, honestly.

(2) TAVION HEIGHTS vs. JOSH BRIGGS

The two brawled outside the ring before the bell. Not long after they made it inside, Briggs got a two count after a chokeslam. Things slowed down and Heights hit a waistlock takedown, then another. The two exchanged forearms until Heights caught Briggs with a slick suplex with a leg hooked, right into a two-count. Fireman’s carry takedown by Heights. Briggs gained some separation with a hard right. Heights got dumped, then tried to hop back in, but Briggs kicked him in the mouth (it looked like it may have connected hard). Heights drove Briggs into the barricade, and the crowd said some allegedly naughty words and the show was muted as it went to split-screen commercial. [c]

A side slam got two for Briggs. The big spots before the break were replayed. Briggs kept it slow as he continued the heat sequence with a boot followed by an armbar on the mat. Briggs missed an elbow drop. Heights threw some rights and hit a single-leg dropkick. Briggs again took control and leaned on Heights with some elbows, and then a corner charge and elbow, then another set in the opposite corner. He went for a third, but Heights moved and got some separation with a hip toss. Running lariats by Heights. Heights hit something like a sling blade, then went for a second but ate an elbow. Briggs tried to use a chain but Heights caught him and hit a suplex with a bridge. The ref couldn’t count right away because he was dealing with the chain. Briggs got a foot on the rope at the last moment, and as Heights argued with the official, Briggs hit a hard lariat to finish. Briggs argued with some fans that may have been plants, as they were shown up close for kind of a while.

WINNER: Josh Briggs at 11:35.

(Wells’s Analysis: Really slow stuff here, and I’m glad a match knows how to slow down, but they didn’t spend much time in any other gear. This still feels like a feud that just isn’t going to end, but maybe we’ll get lucky and each guy will be given something new to do)

-Izzi Dame, flanked by the men from The Culling, walked through the back ahead of the next segment. [c]

-The Culling headed to the ring. Izzi took the mic and said she looked out at the crowd, and she gets it. They’re just like Tatum, because none of them want to be alone. The damned loser on the censor button killed about 15 seconds of Dame’s promo because they were busy muting the crowd, so I’m not sure what she was saying. She said she’s the one who gave Tatum a voice and propped her up. She said Tatum was selfish and stubborn. The crowd chanted the beat to the Addams Family theme song, and followed up by “We want Tatum.” Izzi used it and said “I’M the one who made her name worth chanting. She said this Saturday, they’re facing off one on one, and she’s finally going to finish this. She said she’s ending the version of Tatum that refused to Evolve.

The camera cut to Paxley sitting in the old Culling chairs. She asked why Dame took the only steady thing in her life from her. Dame said she became predictable. Izzi told her to come out unless she was scared. Tatum said she was scared because she doesn’t know what she’ll become without Izzi’s hand on her shoulder, and she’s going to have to make Izzi feel all of her pain.

-In the women’s locker room, Sol Ruca apologized for not being there fr Zaria’s match last week. Zaria said Ruca was obviously moving on, referring to the other women she’d be out there with tonight. Kendal Grey told Ruca she’d have her back out there. Wren Sinclair said that meant she’d be there, and although she’s not as scary as Zaria, she’s super supportive, which is kind of her thing. Zaria seethed as the women took off. This is looking like a Zaria villain origin story after all, which is a little irritating because Ruca acted like the heel for so long for it to get here, and really should be the bad one based on what we’ve seen. [c]