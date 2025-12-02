AEW’S TOP PROMOS OF THE WEEK: Eddie Kingston is just the best, but then again maybe it’s Toni Storm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Eddie Kingston – Collision 11/27/25

If you asked me to list my favorite things about AEW these last six years, it wouldn’t take long for me to get to Eddie Kingston. He is one of the few people in AEW who can pull off this type of promo and come off as genuine. This is the Eddie Kingston I’ve been waiting for since he came back from his knee injury.

I like how he kind of told Hook, “Good luck with Swerve and Hangman, Pal.” I liked it because that’s the type of reaction that a guy like Eddie Kingston would have. He’d just be like, “You made your bed now you have to sleep in it buddy. I have to go do my own thing and worry about myself now.”

Wrestlers can work their entire career to try to achieve the relationship that Eddie has with the crowd and never be able to do it. It is just so effortless how he can get a crowd behind him. I liked Eddie saying, “I’m not an actor, I’m a wrestler” and when he talked about doing what he does in the ring to help inspire the next generation and then saying on the backend of that “By the way, don’t do it,” I just thought it was so good and really made me laugh.

I also liked how he talked about how he has so much going on in his head, but the wrestling ring “gives me peace.” I liked him saying that; I related to him because wrestling is my “peace.” All week I deal with the stresses of work, two kids under age 5, and the stresses that come with just everyday life. Like my washer machine breaking this week and it being out of warranty. I know that on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 p.m., I am going to have two hours of peace on the couch watching wrestling though. AEW is better when Eddie Kingston is on TV every week.

Mark Briscoe (TNT Champion) – Dynamite 11/26/25

What I liked about this promo was how Briscoe talked about his home family and his road family and how he is fighting for both. It’s hard not to like Mark Briscoe when he is talking about the struggles he faced and the people he is fighting for. I still think the better story would have been to have him join the Don Callis Family for a while, but I think this promo helped kick off his TNT Title reign.

I also want to be as respectful as I can saying what I’m going to say next too, but I think it’s time for Mark to stop having his character revolve around the death of his brother now. He overcame the odds and beat Kyle Fletcher. He did it for his family and for the memory of his brother, Jay. I would like him to become his own man now and prove that he is deserving of the title. It looks like his first defense is going to be against Daniel Garcia.

On a side note, how does Daniel Garcia keep getting put in these spots? He is the definition of a JAG ( Just. A. Guy). He’s the wide receiver who everyone picks up on a bye week for their fantasy team. He ends up on 6-7 teams throughout the year and will get you 3 catches for 33 yards like clockwork. He’s the Rashod Bateman of AEW. (Sorry, Ravens fans.)

Toni Storm – Collision 11/27/25

Well, no surprise here, but Toni Storm is making her weekly appearance on the list this week. She is the absolute best, and I feel bad for people who don’t enjoy her. Seriously, people loosen up a little bit and have some fun.

I loved Moxley’s facial expressions as Toni was talking to him. I thought it really made the segment that much better. Toni taking shots at Moxley throughout the promo was great, too. When she called herself “the toughest, most resilient, least bitchy person in this ring,” I absolutely lost it. She also told Moxley she still loved him even though he has a love for cargo pants.

I thought the line of the week was when she told Moxley, “You operate in fear and hate. I operate in love and what I do for love is far more violent than you could ever imagine.” There were just so many good lines in this in such a short period. She also called Marina Shafir, Moxley’s “ Caveman daughter” and ended the promo by saying, “I wish I could stay and keep chatting just us gals.” She just walked all over Moxley in this promo. Kudos to him for letting her really rip him up in this promo.

Now, let’s get to that no holds barred match for next week. No. Just No. They do not need to do this. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa are too good in the ring to have to do this gimmick crap. They can get a good match out of Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne and it’s a match I’d like to see.

I think Shafir has looked pretty good in the ring and Megan Bayne should be having as many matches as she can to improve in the ring. It makes me think they are going to have Storm and Shirikawa lose, and the no holds barred aspect can be a way to protect them as a team. I was already beginning to think that Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron may win this tourney for the AEW Women’s Tag Titles and, after I heard the stipulation for this match, my antenna went up even more.