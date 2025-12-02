NXT PREVIEW (12/2): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

DarkState (Dion Lennox & Saquon Shugars & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James) vs. Je’Von Evans & Myles Borne & Leon Slater & Joe Hendry – 8-Man Tag Team match

Josh Briggs vs. Tavion Heights

Iron Survivor Summit with Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan, Kendall Gray, and Jordynne Grace

Izzi Dame to speak

