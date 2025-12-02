NXT PREVIEW (12/2): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- DarkState (Dion Lennox & Saquon Shugars & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James) vs. Je’Von Evans & Myles Borne & Leon Slater & Joe Hendry – 8-Man Tag Team match
- Josh Briggs vs. Tavion Heights
- Iron Survivor Summit with Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan, Kendall Gray, and Jordynne Grace
- Izzi Dame to speak
