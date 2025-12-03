AEW CONTINENTAL CLASSIC ROUND-UP – WEEK 1: Evaluating the first week’s results and a preview of the week ahead including most anticipated match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW’s premier tournament is upon us for the third year in a row. The prize situation is unnecessarily confusing, though. Instead of it being the Unified Title on the line, it seems as that title is dis-unified with only the Continental Title is up for grabs. I hope we get some clarity on that tonight.

In the meantime, the first week of action is in the books. Let’s take a look where things stand right now.

GOLD LEAGUE

Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, and Pac are sitting atop the Gold League for the moment with 3 points apiece.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher

Okada and Fletcher kicked off the tournament in a rematch from the group stage of last year’s tournament. After a spirited back and forth contest, the outcome ended up the same; Fletcher got the win this time by reversing a Rainmaker into a victory roll.

Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight

This match was something of a coming out party for “The Jet” Kevin Knight who repeatedly showed off his insane leaping ability. Darby came into the tourney still nursing the burns from Blood & Guts and that hampered him throughout this match. Knight pulled off the first major upset of the tournament, scoring the win after an unbelievable Coast-to-Coast and a UFO splash.

Pac vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

These two had a very physical match. Both men really laid into each other, particularly with kicks. In the end, Pac took Speedball’s head off with a vicious lariat followed by a perfunctory Brutalizer to pick up his first three points.

BLUE LEAGUE

As of right now, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Konosuke Takeshita are locked in a three-way tie for first place.

Jon Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada

The vicious ground and pound style of Jon Moxley and the speed and dazzling aerial skills of Mascara Dorada, this one was a clash of styles that totally worked. Mox came into this tournament in a precarious position, having submitted twice in ten days to Kyle O’Reilly, leaving his command of the Death Riders in question. Dorada attempted to exploit Mox’s weakness with a cross armbreaker. Mox desperately this win to get right and got it after putting Dorada out with an unconventional sleeper.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy is entering his first C2 while Claudio is competing in his third consecutive one. This wasn’t the first singles match between these two though. OC put up a good fight before ultimately succumbing to Claudio’s lights out pop-up European uppercut.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Roderick Strong

This was by far the most lopsided match coming into this first week of bouts. Roderick Strong was an odd entry into the tournament in general, but it was at least explained that he was a replacement for the injured Kyle O’Reilly. While he didn’t wrestle like a replacement, the outcome was exactly as expected. Takeshita picked the win with Raging Fire in the first match of his second round robin tournament of the year.

PREVIEW OF THIS WEEK

Pac vs. Okada

Pac is looking to add another 3 points to the board while Okada, the reigning Continental Champion, is trying to avoid finding himself in a hole early.

Mox vs. Claudio

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup this week, this battle of Death Riders could have an impact on both the tournament and the future of the faction.

Fletcher vs. Knight

In what could be the best match of the week, “The Protostar” looks to establish dominance in the tourney while “The Jet” is looking for another, even bigger upset.