AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/3): Continental Classic matches with Moxley vs. Claudio, Okada gsv. Pac, Fletcher vs. Knight, plus Samoa Joe and Eddie Kingston face-to-fae

DECEMBER 3, 2025

FISHERS, IND. AT FISHERS EVENT CENTER

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 3,405 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,684. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts. On Dec. 2, 2024 in the same venue, they drew 3,096, so this is a rare instance lately of ticket distribution being up year over year.

[HOUR ONE]

-They went to the arena as pyro blasted as Excalibur introduced the show. The camera panned the audience.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and said he had a volatile face-to-face during which everyone is banned from ringside. He hyped Winter is Coming next week and then introduced Samoa Joe. Excalibur said Eddie Kingston called him out six days ago.

Joe told Schiavone to leave the ring before he slaps his ugly wig off his head. Joe told Eddie he probably had a lot of questions, including why he didn’t dress up for the segment. He said he realized that’d be like dressing up to go to a petting zoo. He insulted the fans for being too stupid to recognize his greatness.

He said another question Eddie has is “why Hook?” He said Hook grew up with a champion father. He said he wanted Hook to learn what it was like living on the other side, eating with the second place people. He said Eddie was perfect person to show Hook since he has never gotten across the finish line. Fans chanted “Eddie! Eddie!” He said next week, Eddie is going to walk into the ring and fight his ass off and bring everything he has, but he won’t cross the finish line “just like every other time.” Eddie got mad and circled Joe in the ring. Joe said he’ll choke Eddie unconscious in the ring.

Eddie said Joe used to be held in such high regard, who had probably the greatest ROH Title run ever and was credited with saving the indy scene “sold his sole hard.” He said Hook learned perseverance. He said he’s known for yelling and screaming, but it gets him what he wants.

He said the Joe he’s standing in front of, he doesn’t respect. The Joe he once knew showed everyone what it meant to be a true World Champion. He said now Joe is chopping people from behind and using a kid like Hook and getting all up in his head. He said he’s now one of the old guys he used to call out. He said he wants to wrap it up so he can get back to his hotel and go to bed. He told Joe that if he doesn’t bring the Samoa Joe that beat up his mentor for years, he will eat him alive on the 10th. He threw down the mic and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, basic build to a match that established both personalities, some backstory, and a reason to root for the babyface.)

-Excalibur commented on the current Continental Classic standings. He then plugged Pac vs. Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jon Moxley. He also plugged the Hardcore Holiday Death Match in the tag team tournament semi-finals.

-Hook, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata stood backstage. Hook said next week, Joe will finish Kingston. Hobbs said they have business to take care of. He said they’re going to bless everyone. He said one team impressed them on ROH last night – Dark Order. He said if they can get past them, they’ll give them a title shot. Shibata uttered something. Hook said it’ll be light work for them.

(1) PAC vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA – Continental Classic Gold League match

Schiavone said this is a must-win situation for Okada and he asked Don Callis if he agreed. Callis, who was on commentary, said he sees every match as a must-win. The bell rang 15 minutes into the hour. Excalibur noted it’s only their second singles match against each other. He also said Okada has only been pinned or submitted by two men, Kyle Fletcher and Bryan Danielson. Danielson a draw isn’t good enough for Okada here. Callis asked Danielson if you wrestle a different style when there’s a time limit. Danielson said so far he sees Okada wrestling the same pace as usual. Callis complimented Pac and said he’s a great athlete and there’s no holes in his game.

Pac landed a dropkick off the top rope. Danielson called it “shades of Dynamite Kid.” Okada bailed out to ringside. Pac continued to control the action and they cut to a double-box break at 4:00. [c/db]

Pac remained in control during the break. He leaped off the top rope again, but Okada swatted his dropkick out of the air and then landed a dropkick of his own. Both were down and slow to get up at 9:00. Okada landed a DDT and scored a two count. Okada landed a top rope elbowdrop and then gave a middle finger gesture mid-ring. Pac shoved him back into the corner as Okada set up a Rainmaker.

Okada dropped a charging Pac with a standing dropkick. Pac countered with a roll-up for a near fall. Pac kicked Okada twice in the corner and then a German suplex. He scored a near fall after a German suplex into a bridge. Danielson said Pac is doing everything right in the match. Okada surprised Pac with a Tombstone piledriver. Both were down and slow to get up again. Pac caught Okada on the top rope and landed a brainbuster suplex and then a running lariat into a Brutalizer, but Okada shifted their weight and leveraged Pac’s shoulders down for a three count.

WINNER: Okada in 14:00 to earn his first 3 points in the tournament. Pac is stuck at 3 points.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good execution throughout. It felt paced a bit like they were heading toward the 20 minute mark or close to it, so the finish felt a little quick as they seemed to have a lot more they could have done outside of first and second gear.)

-Backstage, Mark Briscoe said he faced Danny Garcia twice about a year ago, once in the Continental Classic and one for the TNT Title. He said Garcia showed him when they went 1-1 that Garcia was the real deal. He said now he’s the reigning TNT Champion and his opinion of Garcia isn’t what it once was. He said he thinks Garcia is falling into a Death Rider death spiral. he asked if Garcia has been playing mind games with him. He said he doesn’t play games and he went straight to Tony Khan and asked for a TNT Title match. He said it’ll be at Winter is Coming next week in Cardiff, Wales. He said it’ll be an international ass-whooping.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Excalibur threw to a promo with Ricochet and GOA.

-Ricochet said he’s had to keep his phone on Do Not Disturb because every promoter around the country is calling him to defend his title. He said they know Ricochet isn’t just a champion, but also a viral sensation. He said he’s known best for his charity work, and this Friday, he’ll make his ROH debut against an ex-ROH Champion, Dalton Castle. He said he’ll dispose of him and then he’ll stay around an extra day for Collision and give someone else a shot at his title. He said The Demand is more demand than ever.

-Excalibur hyped Fletcher vs. Knight was up next. [c]

-Renee Paquette interviewed Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Harley Cameron, and Willow Nightingale. Briscoe said The Conglomeration hasn’t started the CC with success, but this Saturday, someone has to win between Strong and Cassidy. Strong said he is not in The Conglomeration and he will beat Cassidy’s ass. Cassidy suggested no chops in their match. Strong said he’s an idiot and he’s going to break his back. Brisoe followed behind Strong to try to talk to him.

-A clip aired of Darby Allin in the hospital for observation after his match last week against Knight. He said he isn’t cleared to travel yet, but they hope for an update on Collision on Saturday.

(1) KYLE FLETCHER vs. KEVIN KNIGHT – Continental Classic Tournament Gold League match

The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. They did some mat wrestling and both got in some early advantages. Callis said Fletcher has an extra five inches height and 40 pounds on him and that would be the difference in the match. Danielson said he wrestled his whole career against wrestlers much larger than him and was successful. He said Knight can do the same. Knight landed a dive to ringside and followed up with a springboard clothesline to Fletcher at ringside as they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Fletcher was in contorl until Knight caught him with a high dropkick. Both were down and slow to get up. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Excalibur hyped the ROH Final Battle PPV line-up. Fletcher landed a flying top rope springboard clothesline for a near fall at 10;00. Another “This is awesome!” chant. Excalibur noted the time limit becomes a bigger factor the longer the match goes.

Knight DDT’d Fletcher on the ring apron and then rolled him into the ring. He climbed to the top rope as fans stood. Fletcher popped up and shoved him off balance. Knight avoided a superplex and then knocked Fletcher upside down in the corner. Knight then hit a Coast to Coast on Fletcher. He followed with a UFO splash, but Fletcher raised his knees and scored a two count. Fletcher landed a sitout powerbomb for a two count at 12:00.

Knight countered Fletcher into a small package for a near fall. Fletcher superkicked Knight as Knight charged at him with a shoulder tackle. Fletcher then landed a running knee in the corner and a brainbuster for a three count.

WINNER: Fletcher in 13:00 to earn 3 more points for a total of 6, with Knight stuck at 3.

-Callis entered the ring afterward and said he had something important to say about The Young Bucks. He said he’s going to first let everyone hear from Fletcher, “the greatest wrestler I’ve ever seen.” Fletcher said he’s not feeling great. Josh Alexander and Hechicero entered the ring with duffel bags. Callis said the fans are going to hear every last sentence. They cut to a break as Callis kept talking. [c]

-Back from the break, Callis said he can forgive a lot. He said they can lie to him or cheat him or kill someone and he can forgive all of that. He said the one thing that is an unforgivable sin is siding with Kenny Omega. He said he has the Young Bucks’ money. He said if they don’t like it, they should let their nuts drop and come out to the ring and take it.

[HOUR TWO]

The Bucks charged into the ring. They gave Fletcher a BTE Trigger. Then they grabbed their duffel bag of cash. Okada entered the ring and gave Matt Jackson a Rainmaker. Okada, Hechicero, and Alexander attacked Nick. Jack Perry and Luchasaurus ran out for the save as fans sang their theme song. Perry springboarded off the top rope onto Alexander and Hechicero at ringside. Okada gave Perry a middle finger gesture. Perry bit his finger. Mark Davis and El Clone ran in and attacked Perry. Callis punched away at Matt. Omega then came out for the save. Omega ducked a Rainmaker and gave Okada a Snap Dragon. Okada bailed out to ringside and retreated as the babyfaces gathered in the ring.

Samoa Joe and Eddie Kingston face-to-face