VIP PODCAST 12/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Who was that masked man at WarGames? Cena tournament, Punk vs. Bron on Netflix, TNA’s new TV deal, updated WBD bids, ROH Final Battle preview, Dom & Liv (36 min.)

December 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Who might be revealed as the masked man at WarGames?
  • C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker on Netflix
  • Breakker’s promo on Raw
  • The Judgment Day reset with Liv Morgan’s return
  • TNA’s new TV deal with AMC
  • Update on bidding for WBD
  • ROH Final Battle Preview

