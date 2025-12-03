VIP PODCAST 12/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Who was that masked man at WarGames? Cena tournament, Punk vs. Bron on Netflix, TNA’s new TV deal, updated WBD bids, ROH Final Battle preview, Dom & Liv (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- Who might be revealed as the masked man at WarGames?
- C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker on Netflix
- Breakker’s promo on Raw
- The Judgment Day reset with Liv Morgan’s return
- TNA’s new TV deal with AMC
- Update on bidding for WBD
- ROH Final Battle Preview
