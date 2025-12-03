VIP PODCAST 12/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Who was that masked man at WarGames? Cena tournament, Punk vs. Bron on Netflix, TNA’s new TV deal, updated WBD bids, ROH Final Battle preview, Dom & Liv (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Who might be revealed as the masked man at WarGames?

C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker on Netflix

Breakker’s promo on Raw

The Judgment Day reset with Liv Morgan’s return

TNA’s new TV deal with AMC

Update on bidding for WBD

ROH Final Battle Preview

