FREE PODCAST 12/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Ripley’s frustrating journey, Omega vs. Moxley, comparing Reigns and McIntyre, Orton-Field, NXT-AEW ratings (122 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-1-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed the pros and cons of various paths for the AEW Title after Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, comparing Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre as co-top-acts for WWE, a preview of NXT Takeover, evaluating the strengths of ROH’s weekly TV show, the return of MLW, grading how Impact has used the wrestlers who debuted months ago at Slammiversary, NXT vs. AEW ratings last week and predictions for this week, where Adam Pearce came from and why he’s ascended to his current position, Retribution and Hurt Business, the shocking Jimmy Rave amputation story, Rhea Ripley’s frustrating journey, the Randy Orton-Fiend feud, and more.

