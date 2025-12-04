News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lilly: Claudio’s upset win over Mox, Kingston promo, Joe explaining Hook situation, on-site report (99 min.)

December 4, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to discuss the Dec. 3 edition of AEW Dynamite including reaction to Claudio Castagnoli’s upset win over Jon Moxley and the other Continental Classic matches, plus a Trios Title match, Eddie Kingston-Samoa Joe verbal exchange, Joe’s explanation for the Hook storyline, Don Callis’s TV time, and more including an early discussion on TNA’s new TV deal and a late discussion on hot dogs, Chipotle, and vegan food!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025