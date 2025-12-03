News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 12/3 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Continental Classic matches including Moxley-Claudio, Okada-Pac, Fletcher-Knight, plus Hardcore Tag Tournament semi-finals, The Opps defend, Joe-Eddie exchange (22 min.)

December 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 3 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including three Continental Classic matches – Moxley-Claudio, Okada-Pac, Fletcher-Knight – plus a Hardcore Tag Tournament semi-finals, The Opps defend, Joe-Eddie exchange, The Young Bucks get their money, and more.

