WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (12/10): Sean Legacy vs. Tate Wilder, Eli Knight vs. It’s Gal, Layla Diggs vs. Nikkita Lyons, Drake Morreaux vs. Dante Chen,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 10, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

-The Vanity Project were hanging out in a room in the Performance Center that looked like a dorm room, complete with banners on the wall and red plastic cups strewn all over the place. The conversation also sounded very much like half-drunken college kids talking about chicks and getting ready to watch wrestling on TV.

(1) LAYLA DIGGS (w/Masyn Holiday) vs. NIKKITA LYONS

Diggs and Holiday danced their way to the ring before Lyons sashayed out like she was all that and a bag of chips. Malik Blade was shown sitting in the VIP section as the bell rang. Lyons pie-faced Diggs, but she got the same treatment in retaliation. Diggs landed a big knee in the corner, then followed that up with a standing moonsault for the first pin attempt of the match. Lyons got Diggs on the mat and clobbered her repeatedly. Nikkita Multimedia hit a vicious spin kick to the midsection, then bounced off her face as she was slumped in the corner. She was distracted by Holiday, who was dancing outside the ring in front of Blade, who joined her. Lyons couldn’t contain herself and tried to out-dance Holiday and Blade. Diggs spun around her back for a sunset flip and the three-count.

WINNER: Layla Diggs at 3:19.

(Miller’s Take: That was short and to the point. Diggs got her revenge on Lyons for committing the dastardly deed of dancing over Holiday’s body after she beat her, so I’m going to assume that’s all there is to this mini feud. Lyons is always entertaining and is deceptively agile. I’m not very high on Holiday, but Diggs has something to offer, and I believe she’ll make it to NXT at some point next year.)

-In the back, Sean Legacy was surrounded by other members of the roster as he warmed up for his match tonight. They put over the WWE ID program and said they were going to show those PC guys, especially The Vanity Project. Timothy Thatcher showed up and said he set up a five-on-five gauntlet with the ID wrestlers taking on the PC wrestlers. It will be one-on-one matches, with the winner remaining in the ring to take on a member of the opposing team, and the match will continue until one team is eliminated. The ID wrestlers were jazzed about it. [c]

-Peter Rosenberg clarified that the winning team of the gauntlet match will have complete authority over one episode of Evolve, and the final winner of the match will receive an Evolve title shot.

-In the women’s locker room, Carlee Bright told Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey that she feels like she’s being seen as nothing more than Kendal’s friend, and she wants to do something on her own. Grey understood but advised her that she needed to find an edge, because with her bubbly personality, people are going to walk all over her.

(2) DANTE CHEN vs. DRAKE MORREAUX

Morreaux’s gimmick is that he was, as CCR once sang, born on the bayou. Chen struggled to control his much taller opponent. Presley and Riggins were shown watching the match from the VIP section. Chen lifted his knees as Morreaux went in for a splash, then hit a shoulder block off the second turnbuckle. He went for a suplex but couldn’t get the big man over. Morreaux reversed it and fired up on Chen. They did a spot on the outside before rolling back into the ring, where Morreaux hit a chokeslam for the win.

WINNER: Drake Morreaux at 5:12.

(Miller’s Take: I still can’t get past how much Chen resembles Sean Waltman. He’s got a lot of talent, and I think he could be a solid mid-carder on the main roster at some point. Morreaux impressed me in his debut match. He seems to have personality inside the ring, and his work isn’t too bad. Only time will tell what he will bring to the table.)

-Chuey Martinez conducted a post-match ringside interview with Morreaux. Jax Presley and Harley Riggins stepped up to recruit him for the feud between the ID and PC, but he said he just got here and wasn’t ready to form any kind of alliance yet. They wished him luck and walked away.

-Martinez threw it to Charlie Dempsey, who cut a promo on Timothy Thatcher. He said he’s been honing his skills in Pro Wrestling Noah, and he doesn’t like hearing that Thatcher is the best scientific wrestler. Dempsey proposed a match between the two to see who is the better wrestler.

-The ever-entertaining It’s Gal, said he felt like a weatherman with the storm brewing between the ID and PC wrestlers. He pondered which side he would take and referred to himself as “Big Daddy Red”, which made me chuckle. He said he would join whichever team could afford his services. Okay, please call this guy up to NXT. It’s Gal is so entertaining on the stick and is a natural and pure heel. He doesn’t need to change a thing; he just needs to be exposed to a larger audience. [c]

-In the men’s locker room, Presley, Riggins, and Keanu Carver approached Tate Wilder as he was preparing for his match against Legacy. They talked him up and encouraged him, then tried recruiting him. He told them he doesn’t feel the same way about the ID guys as they do and declined their invitation. As they did with Morreaux earlier, they wished him luck and exited, stage right.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) ELI KNIGHT vs. IT’S GAL

It’s Gal was his usual, arrogant self before the match. He started showing off, but Knight hit a perfect dropkick to the cheekbone. Knight showed incredible athleticism and high-flying ability on par with Je’Von Evans. Gal showed off his strength, but Knight rose to the occasion. He nailed Gal with some right hands that would make Jerry Lawler proud. He tried a springboard, but Gal tripped him up and delivered a Ferocious Bomb to end the match.

WINNER: It’s Gal at 4:12.

(Miller’s Take: It’s Gal is money. He has strength, speed, agility, and a great look. Combine that with an attitude that makes you want to punch him in the nose, and you have a star in the making. Knight showed a lot in this match. With some more experience, I could see him as a suitable replacement for Je’Von Evans when he gets called up to the main roster. They packed a lot of action into four minutes, and I highly recommend checking this one out.) [c]

-Back from the break, Wendy Choo was shown lying down. A door opened as Choo thanked the unseen person for coming. She admitted that she let Chantel Monroe get under her skin, and she doesn’t know what to do about it. A voice said, “Have you considered maybe you’re just a loser?” The voice was shown to be that of Chantel Monroe, who then attacked Choo and tossed her over some furniture.

(4) SEAN LEGACY vs. TATE WILDER – #1 Contender’s Match

Cappuccino Jones, Marcus Mathers, and Aaron Rourke were shown sitting in the VIP section before Blake Howard introduced the competitors. They shook hands before locking up. Legacy grounded Wilder by twisting his arm and hand into positions they shouldn’t be in. He landed kicks to the back and chest before performing a standing moonsault for a two count. Wilder returned the favor by wrenching Legacy’s arm. He reversed a bodyslam and nailed a backwards springboard senton before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Legacy had Wilder grounded with a rear chinlock as the VIP’ers looked on. They traded fists, chops, and kicks before Wilder exploded off the ropes with a shoulder block. He climbed the ropes and went for a moonsault. He landed on his feet as Legacy rolled away, then ate a vicious superkick. After knocking Legacy to the floor, he dove through the ropes onto him and through the barricade in front of the VIP section. Jones, Rourke, and Mathers didn’t take kindly to their personal space being invaded in such a manner, and Wilder immediately apologized to them. Presley, Riggins, and Carver came out to confront the ID wrestlers as Wilder tried to keep the peace.

As the referee jumped to the floor to prevent chaos, Braxton Cole ran out and posted Legacy, which prompted the ID wrestlers to jump the barricade and go on the attack. All hell broke loose as a Memphis-style studio brawl ensued between the ID and PC wrestlers. Jones took a swing at Cole, but accidentally nailed Wilder as Cole moved out of the way. Legacy rolled Wilder into the ring and hit Shambles for the win.

WINNER: Sean Legacy at 9:41 to become the #1 contender to the Evolve championship.

(Miller’s Take: That was a really good match and a wild ride at the end, with half the roster coming out to get some. Wilder is improving, but Legacy is already there. I don’t see Jackson Drake holding onto that belt much longer.)

-After the match, Drake ran to the ring and attacked Legacy as the brawl continued outside the ring before they faded to black.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a good offering from the purple brand tonight. All four matches, although short, were very well-executed and exciting. There were really no negatives to this show at all. The feud between Choo and Monroe is heating up, as is the friction between the ID and PC wrestlers. Conspicuous by her absence was the recently released Stevie Turner, but no mention was made of her. It was announced during the main event that Kendal Grey would address the status of her title reign and possibly make some type of announcement next week. Overall, very watchable show tonight.