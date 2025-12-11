WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Gunther vs. Cena, Iyo vs. Kairi, Knight vs. Logan, Breakker vs. Punk, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Still riding off their win at WaGames, the members of The Vision ran rough shot this week. After being slapped in the face by Rey Mysterio last week, Logan Paul was looking for revenge. He would get that revenge as Rey was heading to the ring for a match with Finn Balor. As the attack went on, L.A. Knight came to Rey’s rescue. This would lead to a match between Knight and Paul in this week’s main event.

To no surprise, other members of The Vision (including a mystery one) would play a role in the match’s outcome and the aftermath. In addition to that, we had Gunther send one last message to John Cena, Iyo Sky go one on one with Kairi Sane, and another fiery promo from Bron Breakker aimed at C.M. Punk.

Gunther vs. John Cena

Latest developments:

On the November 1 Saturday Night’s Main Event, it was announced that there would be a Last Time is Now Tournament taking place to decide who John Cena’s last opponent would be on the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event. Over the last three weeks, Gunther defeated Je’von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, and Solo Sikoa to reach the finals. Last Friday on Smackdown, Gunther faced LA Knight in the final round to decide who Cena’s last opponent will be. After a long and competitive match, Gunther made Knight tap out to the Sleeper to get the win. After the match, Gunther looked into the camera and told Cena that he’s going to make him give up when they face each other.

This week, Gunther came out to open the show to a hoard of “We Want Cena” chants that Gunther responded to by saying he wasn’t coming tonight. He called Cena the greatest sports entertainer of all time, but that he’ll be facing the greatest professional wrestler of all time on Saturday. He then had a countdown clock to the match put on the titantron so that the crowd knows how much time they have left to admire Cena as their hero. Gunther stated that beating him isn’t enough, and that he’s going to break his spirit, bully him, and drop him on his head. Gunther ended the promo by saying he’s going to squeeze his arms around Cena’s neck until he forces him to do the one thing he said he’d never do and that’s give up.

Analysis:

This promo was short, sweet, and everything that it needed to be. With Cena vs. Gunther happening this weekend, there isn’t really much else to say beyond what was said here. As great as LA Knight is and as fun as it would’ve been to see him and Cena face each other, Gunther was too perfect of a last opponent for Cena for it to have been anyone else. As he’s one of the best heels in the company, this match won’t have any question about who the audience will be rooting for compared to many of Cena’s other matches this year. All the elements for this match make it one that has Match of the Year candidate written all over it.

While Cena’s retirement run has been a mixed bag, the last few months combined with what we have coming this weekend are allowing it to go out with a bang. The main story going into this match on Saturday is whether Gunther will be able to make Cena give up. As Cena’s only tapped out three times in his career and those times were before he became a top guy, having him do it in his last match of all matches would be an odd way to send him out. Gunther being able to say he retired Goldberg and Cena in the same year would be huge for his career, but there would also be a huge sense of gratification if Cena were somehow able to go out with a win. While the outcome of this match would’ve been more predictable a month ago, it’s a match perhaps more than any Cena has had in his retirement run that can really go either way.

Grade: B

Iyo Sky vs. Kairi Sane

Latest developments:

On the September 22 Raw, Asuka & Kairi Sane turned on Iyo Sky after Iyo tried to stop the two of them from attacking Rhea Ripley. At Crown Jewel, Rhea & Iyo defeated Asuka & Kairi after Kairi sacrificed herself for Asuka. The following Monday on Raw, Asuka & Kairi brutally attacked Rhea & Iyo and put them out of action for several weeks. On the November 10 Raw, Asuka & Kairi defeated Charlotte & Alexa Bliss to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship and as they along with Nia Jax & Lash Legend attacked them afterwards, a returning Rhea & Iyo came to the rescue of Charlotte & Alexa. Last week as Rhea & Iyo faced Charlotte & Alexa to decide who will get a shot at the titles, Asuka & Kairi attacked all of them to have the match end on a disqualification.

This week, Iyo went one on one with Kairi in a match where Asuka pulled the rope down to cause Iyo to fall out of the ring as she ran to her and Kairi then hit her with a clothesline from the apron. Iyo eventually made a comeback with a German Suplex on the apron and a Moonsault on the floor. As Iyo went for the Over the Moonsault, Asuka pulled her leg down onto the top rope. Having enough of her interference, Rhea hit Asuka with a SuperKick outside the ring and threw her over the timekeeper’s area. Kairi attempted to stomp on Iyo as she hung from the top rope, but Iyo hit her with a Hurricanrana and followed that with the Over the Moonsault to pick up the win.

Analysis:

After Rhea & Iyo’s match was thrown out last week due to Asuka & Kairi getting involved, it was gratifying to see them get a measure of revenge here. This was a solid match that gave us a preview of the many great matches we’ll likely see involving the Women’s Tag Team Division going into next year. As great as she always was, it’s incredible to see how popular Iyo has become with the audience. While the partnership with Rhea has helped, she has a real connection with the audience now that she didn’t really have up until this year. From the win she got here, it feels like her along with Rhea are going to get the next shot at the titles.

Considering the long feud between both teams and how popular Rhea & Iyo are as a team; this is a match that has to happen again soon. While the segment that ended last week’s show displayed how stacked the division is, this match feels like the biggest one they can do. With the Raw on January 5 being a big show, that would be the right place for this match to happen. As that’s still a month away, Rhea & Iyo could even win a Number One Contender’s match to beforehand to set it up. Even though the belts feel like they would be a good fit for any of the teams gunning for them, it would be the biggest let down if Rhea & Iyo don’t end up getting them with how popular they are as a team.

Grade: B

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Latest developments:

At Survivor Series, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended her title with a win over Nikki Bella. On the same night, Liv Morgan returned after a five-month absence to help Dominik Mysterio regain the Intercontinental Championship. Last week, Liv confronted Vaquer backstage to let her know she was coming for her title. Later that night, Liv along with Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez attacked Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, Charlotte, & Alexa Bliss. As Perez handed one of the Women’s Tag Titles to Liv, Liv handed it back to her and raised Perez & Raquel’s hands up as they held up the titles.

This week, Vaquer came out to cut a promo before she was interrupted by Nikki.Nikki said that the two of them weren’t done and demanded a rematch. As Nikki stood on the apron, Raquel Rodriguez pulled her down and long darted her into the post. Raquel told Vaquer to the name the time and place as she’ll be there to kick her ass and take her title. While later backstage Liv asked Raquel why she didn’t run what she was going to do by her first, Raquel said she didn’t know that she had to as Liv responded by saying it was fine and acted supportive.

Analysis:

While it looked like Liv was going to be coming for Vaquer’s title, it now looks like Raquel’s going to get a shot at it first. Having her attack Nikki and then challenge Vaquer herself was a huge relief as seeing Nikki get another title match after she just lost one wouldn’t have made any sense. Raquel is also someone whose improved a lot throughout the year and having her face Vaquer again is a spot she’s deserving of. More than her challenging for the title, what stood out most from this was the interaction Raquel had with Liv after.

While Liv played it off like she wasn’t mad about Raquel jumping ahead of her in line, this was a clear first sign of trouble in their relationship. Although something like this was inevitable at some point, it was surprising to see it happen already. As Liv has established herself as the leader of Judgment Day, it’s only a matter of time before some of her actions come at the group’s expense. There’s even a chance that she could end up “accidentally” costing Raquel the title and things between them will escalate further from there. Despite how nice and supportive she’s been acting towards everyone in the group now, there’s no way that she’s going to allow Raquel or Perez to get the title before her.

Grade: B

L.A. Knight vs. Logan Paul

Latest developments:

After being slapping in the face last week by Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul was encouraged by Paul Heyman to get revenge on him this week. As Rey was on his way to the ring for a match with Finn Balor, Paul attacked him from behind. Rey fought back as Paul was about to hit him with brass knuckles but as he was setting up Paul for a 619, the mystery man in the hoodie from Survivor Series hit him with a SuperKick and Curb Stomp before disappearing. Paul then hit Rey with a pair of brass knuckles and as Paul stood over him, L.A. Knight came to the ring to chase him off. Knight challenged Paul to a make for later in the night, and it was made official.

In the show’s main event as Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed stood at ringside, Paul had the advantage into Knight mounted a comeback that included a Leaping Elbow. Reed hit Knight with a head butt while the referee was distracted, but the referee kicked him along with Breakker out of ringside as he noticed them both standing on the apron. Knight dropkicked Paul through the second rope and as he was pumbling him, the mystery man in the black hoodie hit him with a Curb Stomp on the announce table. Paul picked up the win with a Frog Splash and after the match, Breakker hit Knight with a Spear and Reed followed that with two Tsunami’s. As they saw Knight being helped to the back on the titantron, Reed & Paul went backstage to put him through a table and Reed hit him with another Tsunami from a platform on top of a car.

Analysis:

This was one hell of a way to write Knight off TV going into the holidays. With The Vision having new members and Breakker on the verge of becoming champion, a beat down like this to establish their dominance was necessary. With the mystery man in the black hoodie appearing again this week, it looks like his identity isn’t going to be revealed until the January 5 Raw. In addition to that considering how brutal this beating was, we probably won’t see Knight again until the Royal Rumble. Once he returns, he has a ready-made feud with Reed waiting for him that has a lot of potential.

After Knight lost to Gunther last week, lost to Paul here, and took the beating that he did after, many of his fans are likely upset with the way he’s been treated throughout this year. While admittedly there’s some legitimacy to those concerns, he’s maintained his popularity and is still in the main event mix. What happened here could potentially be setting up something big for him when he returns. If he returns and ends up in the same place and doing the same thing that he’s been for the last year, then it’ll time to worry about his future. In the meantime, we’re likely to see many beats downs like the one we saw here as this revamped version of The Vision continues to run rough shot.

Grade: B+

Bron Breakker vs. C.M. Punk

Latest developments:

On the November 1 Saturday Night’s Main Event, C.M. Punk won the vacated World Heavyweight Championship as he defeated Jey Uso. At Survivor Series, Bron Breakker defeated Punk following outside interference from a mystery man in a black hoodie and a Spear from Breakker to win WarGames for his team. Last week, Paul Heyman revealed that Breakker will challenge Punk for the title on the January 5 Raw. In a fiery promo, Breakker said he’s going to take Punk’s career and every good memory his fans have of him. He ended the promo by saying Punk is going to realize after their match that he’s the real best in the world as he aggressively dropped the mic.

After Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, & Logan Paul beat down LA Knight this week, they all stayed in the ring as Breakker cut another promo on Punk. He asked where Punk is and not where he is physically, but where the real Punk is. Breakker said he doesn’t buy the new nice guy version of him and how despite being straight edge, he looks like the biggest crack head anyone’s ever seen. He went on to say he doesn’t want to face this version of Punk; he wants to face the old Punk from 2011-2013 that he looked up to when he was younger. He then got down on his hands and knees and pleaded with Punk to bring the old version of him back so that he could say that he beat him. He said if that Punk doesn’t show up, he’s going to destroy him, take his title, and his wife too. He ended the promo by saying on January 5, it’s going to be Spear 1-2-3 repeatedly.

Analysis:

In many ways, this was even better than Breakker’s promo last week. What added to it was Breakker talking about how he used to look up to Punk when he was a kid and how he needs the old Punk to show up to their match on January 5. The unexpected line that pushed this over the top was when he said he was going to take everything from Punk, including his wife. Lines like that one are something we don’t hear people say that often in WWE anymore, but it really added to the promo here. While many have doubted whether or not Breakker can cut a long promo, he proved for the second straight week that he can.

From how this year is ending for him, it’s clear that Breakker is going to be the centerpiece of the show in 2026. Whether he wins the title on January 5 or his title win is held off until the Royal Rumble, Breakker’s rise to the top is inevitable. With Punk missing the show for the second straight week, it’s starting to feel like we won’t see him until the Raw before he and Breakker are set to face each other. As Breakker’s done a good job selling this match on his own so far, waiting until then for Punk to come back won’t really hurt the build up. Even though there’s still another three and a half weeks until the match happens, it’s already feeling like one of the biggest title matches on Raw in years.

Grade: B+

A.J. Styles & Dragon Lee vs. War Raiders

Latest developments:

With New Day sitting at ringside for commentary, A.J. Styles & Dragon Lee defended their World Tag Team Titles against the former champions, the War Raiders. Lee attempted to jump onto Eric on the apron, but Eric pushed him into Ivar’s arms as he hit Lee with a Powerslam on the floor. Styles later hit a Hurricanrana from the top rope on Ivar onto Eric and that led to Styles finishing Ivar with a Phenomenal Forearm to retain the titles. The New Day confronted Styles & Lee after the match, and they were soon joined by Jimmy & Jey Uso. The Usos announced that they were now back in the Tag Team Division, then knocked down New Day as they tried to attack them and faced off with Styles & Lee as they held up the titles.

Analysis:

The match itself was good, but it was meaningless compared to what happened after. Having the Usos back together is a much-needed boost for the Tag Team Division that will result in some great matches going forward. As great as it’ll be to see them go against New Day for old time’s sake and challenge Styles & Lee for the titles, it doesn’t feel like Jimmy & Jey are destined to be back together long term. After Jey crashed out the way he did last week, it would be odd for that all to be for nothing. Even though things looked great between them here, this story will likely end with the two of them failing to win the titles and Jey turning on Jimmy from there.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Latest developments:

After she along with Bayley were attacked by Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, & Roxane Perez last week, Lyra Valkyria had Bayley in her corner this week as she went one on one with Perez (who had Liv in her corner). Perez threw Lyra’s shoulder into the steel steps and worked over it until Lyra rebounded with several strikes and a drop kick attempt through the second rope. Lyra went for the Nightwing as Liv distracted the referee, but Bayley pulled Liv down as Perez then dropkicked Bayley through the second rope. Lyra had Perez rolled up until she kicked out and as Lyra fell into the second rope, she was hit in the face by Liv’s boot. Perez capitalized on this and hit the Pop Rocks onto Lyra to pick up the win.

Analysis:

This match was okay, but it was clear that the finish didn’t go as planned. Instead of Liv hitting Lyra, Lyra just ran into her boot and then they went into the finish right after. Despite that, this accomplished what it needed to as it gave Perez a credible win to give more momentum to Judgment Day. Now that Raquel Rodriguez is going after the Women’s World Title, it looks like Liv & Perez are going to go after the Women’s Tag Titles instead of the other way around. From how this match went, it’ll likely result in Liv along with Perez facing Lyra & Bayley as early as next week.