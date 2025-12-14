FREE PODCAST 12/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss WWE’s rebound week, Roman’s great week, Triple H, Rumble predictions, Adam Rose, Vince McMahon’s performance (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-15-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net head honcho Jason Powell take calls and review the rebound week for WWE in terms of ratings, poll responses, and overall good vibes. They talk about Roman Reigns’s great week so far, look ahead to his Rumble and WrestleMania, and much more about TLC and Raw.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they continued their discussion on Raw including a review of Vince McMahon’s performance, what was off limits to Adam Rose on his Rosebush segments, Curtis Axel, things to look for on NXT Takeover and ROH’s Final Battle, and more including listener email topics.

