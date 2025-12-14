VIP PODCAST 12/14 – Seven Star Podcast: Chris Lansdell recaps 2025 World Tag League – the storylines, the winners, and the impact on Wrestle Kingdom (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Chris Lansdell gives a summary of all the action from World Tag League 2025, talking all the teams and their results, the booking decisions, the results of the final, and what it all means as we head to the Tokyo Dome!
