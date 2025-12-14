WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque defends finish of Cena vs. Gunther match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque says he did the right thing for business by booking John Cena to lose to Gunther in Cena’s final WWE match on Dec. 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The main event saw Cena tap out by tapping his fingers on Gunther’s arm after he tried multiple times to escape Gunther’s rear-naked choke.

“John has said the right thing his entire career, that is about leaving this place better than you found it,” said Levesque appearing on the Saturday Night’s Main Event Post-Show. “There’s no way for people to understand that in the moment, but you do what is right for the business. You do what is right for this industry. John has done that his entire career and I’m going to do that my entire career. I will do what I believe is right for this business, which it is what it is. I understand that’s tough for people to understand.”

Levesque said the finish of Gunther vs. Cena was typical of Cena elevating others throughout his career. “If you want to talk behind the scenes, he will put over somebody on the way out,” said Levesque. “He will leave this better than he found it. He will go into the ring and make somebody on his way out. That’s what John has always done. I know people will criticize this and people will look at it and talk about this moment right here. I’ve got big shoulders. I’m good with it.”

Despite Cena’s claims in numerous interviews that he does what he’s told in WWE, that is simply not the case. PWTorch sourcing indicates that Cena had full authority over the finish of his match against Gunther and was not against it.

Levesque was booed by the fans when he came to ringside after Cena lost to Gunther and introduced a tribute video for Cena to watch while the was surrounded around the ring by other wrestlers and backstage personnel and again when he appeared in front of fans during the Saturday Night’s Main Event Post-Show.

John Cena wrestled his last match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13. He lost to Gunther via submission. Cena announced last week that despite retiring from in-ring competition, he had signed a new five year deal with WWE to be an ambassador. John Cena is expected to resume his acting career full-time moving forward. Cena’s most recent leading movie role came in “Heads of State,” which streams exclusively on Prime Video.

You can watch the full Saturday Night’s Main Event Post-Show below: