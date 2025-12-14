TOP FIVE LIST: The Lasting Impact of John Cena including his merchandising methods, actual hustle and work ethic, portraying a hero and living up to it

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s an emotional weekend for wrestling fans, as the hero of so many childhood memories rode off into the sunset last night. I found myself tearing up at a YouTube video with various wrestlers wishing John Cena farewell from backstage. Tearing up. Over pro wrestling. For a wrestler I personally have never been a fan of.

I was born in 1980 and discovered the world of pro wrestling in 1992. So in my formative years, my first wrestling peak saw developed stars like Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Undertaker, and Sting, to literally name just a few. During that era, Kurt Angle, The Hardys, and Booker T were members of that roster that gained credibility.

After that success, like a roll-up victory out of nowhere, a loaded roster was left without a star ready to carry the banner of the WWE as their lead babyface. It was time to develop the next crop and do it quickly. You’ll see many articles and documentaries about his rise and how John Cena became “The Guy,” so I won’t use my space here for that, but rather as the base of the audience that booed everyone’s hero.

I thought he was a fun act for the spot currently occupied by L.A. Knight. He’s likable in his own way and gets the cheers. A main event player, and may even get the title for a run, but he’s not the future of the industry. The spinner U.S. Title was also a great way to celebrate that era of hip hop culture that was a big part of his character at the time, but the WWE Championship was a bit too far. It made a toy of an iconic prize.

Then it got worse when Cena toned down the edge. Not that I don’t understand why, but as a fan of the product, he was speaking to me less and less. He wrote “poopy” on a man’s vehicle. P-O-O-P-Y. He wore jorts way after anyone else should. The STF application showed so much light that I didn’t think there was going to be a need for the “Don’t Try This At Home” ads. He held on too long and wasn’t developing as a character.

Then I had children who became old enough to watch wrestling with me, and guess who my oldest son’s favorite was? Zach Ryder (proud dad). But his second favorite, and my second born’s favorite wrestler, was John Cena. The heel-loving, punk rock part of my brain felt failure while the man who was growing and understanding the world just a little bit more understood it all in that moment.

This was the hero of a generation. A couple of generations, actually. Vince McMahon chose the right guy. I saw it again when I was able to attend a WrestleMania, and the families and multiple generations of fans who attended. Calling your product Sports Entertainment clicked with me why the term was used. It wasn’t about me, it was about the future of the product.

It was in those years, plus his early Hollywood years, that while I never would call myself a fan of John Cena, the wrestler, I grew so much respect for the man that I am a big fan of John Cena, the human being. In the 25 years, I could countdown his greatest moments or matches, but that would seem inauthentic. What I would like to leave the PWTorch world with, is the five most meaningful contributions his legacy leaves behind.

Smart merchandising opportunities

I may as well start in the area that appeals to me, and that’s how the business of professional wrestling works. I’ve used wrestling as a case to study in earning my degree to becoming a business owner at DIY University (with no relation to any tag team of the same name). I’ve watched smart decisions and investments, with the years to see how they worked out on their own. One area that always grabs my attention in the merch stands. I’m always wondering who they bring merch for and who they don’t. I start thinking about how many people buy the merch, what the markup is (printed tees don’t cost anywhere near $45, TKO), and the revenue that one table adds to an event.

Hulk Hogan was the first man to sell a lot of shirts. Lots of yellow T-shirts have been printed and put on the back of little Hulksters. They also printed a few in red. Then they had the ugly K-Mart shirts with a face of Hogan on the front. Cena saw that and said, “Hold my Real American Beer, brother.” Green shirts for Boston, Orange shirts in Denver, Yellow in L.A. Every city Cena visited would have a different color. Oh, and if you wanted a color outside your city, you can collect them all through the magic of WWE’s online store. With one new logo, the man could sell up to 50 different shades of shirt. Cena also sells many hats and towels, again with different colors. We wears it on screen, and knows when to show items to the camera with a subtle commercial on each ring entrance.

Hustle/Work Ethic

The man works his ass off for what he has his goals set on. When he wanted to be a massive star, he did it, and when he wanted to make it in Hollywood, he accomplished that as well. And he did it all looking like John Cena.

He’s a man of discipline, probably at an annoying level to those who know him well. He truly does show that you can accomplish many things if you work hard enough at it. He wasn’t the best in ring wrestler, but learned things as he went on. He really did listen to when the audience wanted from him, and did his best to always provide the best he could deliver.

Loyalty

On John’s way out, he wanted to invest his time on television and behind the scenes to say a truly heartfelt goodbye to his fans, the wrestlers, and crew. He also wanted to put a spotlight on the next generation. Having NXT roster members in the Final Time Tournament and on his final show was a classy way to give back to the company that provided him so much.

Respect

Speaking of respect, he went out and he earned it. John was given some pretty terrible directives at times, but he always tried his hardest to make what he had work. I’ve come to respect the man and his accomplishments while not being a fan of his body of work. He tries to always show respect in his interactions with media and various personalities. We need more people who treat others well, not because that’s what he should do, but rather that’s who he is.

He fought for the respect through crowds of people like me who wasn’t on board. Trying his best to be the hero he was portrayed as, while we were trying to tell Vince we wanted some change. He came out of wrestling with a great transition into television and movies in a way that has opened many doors for other wrestlers behind him as well.

Being a Hero

John Cena has made more appearances for Make-A-Wish than any other person has. I heard a story on Bruce Prichard’s podcast about John renting a jet during the pandemic because he learned that a mother was able to flee her war torn area and kept her autistic son from giving to the anxiety of change by telling her son she was taking her son to meet John Cena. Cena didn’t want mom to be thought of as a liar, so he made the visit happen. The man doesn’t just play a superhero as a wrestler or as “Peacemaker,” he is a freaking superhero.

Set on a mission to give good to the world✅

Does the right thing✅

Defends those who can’t defend themselves ✅

Has an action figure ✅

I especially appreciate the “does the right thing” portion. Knowing how kids see him, you don’t hear Cena “shoot” on people he holds grudges with. He has learned from the mistakes made and kept his nose clean. There isn’t a history of wellness violations, spousal abuse, racism, DUIs, or the like on his record. Mistakes can be made, and people grow, so I’m not judging others with histories. I do appreciate John recognizing his place in culture, and feeling like he had a responsibility to live up to being the hero he was portrayed to be on television. Especially with my children watching.