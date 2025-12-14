NJPW WORLD TAG LEAGUE 2025 FINALS RESULTS (12/14) : Oiwa & ZSJ take on Kidd & Tsuji, Never Six-Man titles on the line

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW WORLD TAG LEAGUE 2025 FINALS RESULTS

DECEMBER 14, 2025

GRAND MESSE KUMAMOTO

KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

The TMDK combination of Zack Sabre Jr and Ryohei Oiwa has won the 2025 edition of the World Tag League, beating Gabe Kidd and Yota Tsuji in the finals. TMDK will now go on to face the IWGP World Tag Team Champions, currently the Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice and Oskar), traditionally at Wrestle Kingdom.

In other newsworthy happenings from the card, Callum Newman announced the return of Henare for a match at Wrestle Kingdom, and also teased two new members of United Empire. Toru Yano, Master Wato, and Yoh retained the Never Openweight Six-Man Championships against a House of Torture combination of Evil, Sanada, and Ren Narita. El Phantasmo defended the NJPW World TV Championship against Hartley Jackson.

Full results from today’s card:

(1) El Phantasmo defeated Hartley Jackson by pinfall at 11:02 with Thunderkiss ‘86 to retain the NJPW World TV Championship.

(2) Masatora Yasuda & Alex Zayne & Lance Archer & Satoshi Kojima & Taichi defeated Tatsuya Matsumoto & Katsuya Murashima & Boltin Oleg & Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto by pinfall at 9:37. Kojima pinned Matsumoto after a lariat.

(3) House of Torture (Sho & Don Fale & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Shoma Kato & Shuji Ishikawa & El Depserado by pinfall at 5:41, Sho pinning Kato after Fale hit the Grenade.

(4) Shingo Takagi & Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori defeated Douki & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi by pinfall at 8:37. Takagi pinned Owens following a War Dragon tandem move.

(5) Yuya Uemura & Shota Umino & Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Daiki Nagai & Oskar & Yuto Ice at 10:44 when Tanahashi hit Nagai with the High Fly Flow.

(6) Hiromu Takahashi & David Finlay beat Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan by DQ at 6:08 following a nasty chair shot. This led to the announcement mentioned above.

(7) Yoh & Master Wato & Toru Yano beat Sanada & Ren Narita & Evil via pinfall at (officially) 8:37 via pinfall to retain the Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship. The match started with the referee being waylaid, House of Torture doing House of Torture things, and declaring themselves new champions. The referee recovered, started the match, and the champs retained when Yoh rolled up Sanada.

(8) TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Gabe Kidd & Yota Tsuji via pinfall at 32:40 with The Grip to win the 2025 World Tag League. Oiwa pinned Kidd after a protracted one-on-one segment.

We will have a more detailed podcast recap of the show later today.