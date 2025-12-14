FREE PODCAST 12/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event post-show: Corbridge & LeClair talk Cena’s Last Match, Rhodes-Femi, Bayley-Ruca, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge and Brandon LeClair talk about WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event including in-depth analysis of John Cena’s last match against Gunther and the surprising finish, as well as Cena’s subsequent send-off now that his in-ring career is over. They also discussed the specific intent of WWE to showcase young NXT talent and whether it was a success. Later, they talked with VIP member live callers about the overall impact of the show and the undercard matches, including the way forward for Cody Rhodes and Oba Femi and more with live caller, chat, and email interactions throughout.

