VIP PODCAST 12/13 – WKH – WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event review: John Cena’s last match, Vince appearing in video, Cody vs. Oba Femi, full show analysis (40 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 13 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring John Cena vs. Gunther in Cena’s final match, Vince McMahon appearing in a video with a noteworthy statement being selected, Oba Femi vs. Cody Rhodes with a non-finish, and more.
