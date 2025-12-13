FREE PODCAST 12/13 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela, Cody’s big announcement, Hangman’s hero journey, AEW women’s division, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-16-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosted for Wade Keller and was joined by PWTorch Contributor and host of the PWTorch VIP podcast “Podcast of Honor,” Tyler Sage, to talk AEW Dynamite with listener calls. Discussion points include the Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela main event, Omega’s continued heel presentation, Callis doing commentary around the ringside area as the match went on, the potential of Rey Fenix as Omega’s next challenger, Cody’s big announcement, Sting’s appearance and if more will have diminishing returns, positive steps for the AEW women’s division with a focus on analyzing Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Thunder Rosa, the Adam Page hero journey, new talent trying to make their mark, and more. Enjoy!

