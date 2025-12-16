Seth Rollins details how he was injured at WWE Crown Jewel PLE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins has revealed the details behind how he injured his shoulder going for a coast-to-coast dropkick during his match against Cody Rhodes at the Crown Jewel PLE on Oct. 11.

“I jumped from one turnbuckle all the way across the ring to the other turnbuckle where Cody Rhodes was hanging upside down and I head butted him, but in the landing, I didn’t stick it,” Rollins said on the Dec. 16 Games With Names show hosted by ex-NFL player Julian Edelman. “I did not stick the landing. I rotated a little bit to my left, landed hard on my left elbow. Jolted it up into the shoulder. Felt it go right away.”

Rollins, wearing a sling on his left arm, said he was concerned because the injury happened very early in the match. “Fortunately, I was able to get through everything,” said Rollins. “I took his finisher off the top rope, which was pretty scary at that point because I knew I was going to land harshly on my shoulder so I kind of kept it tucked real tight.”

Rollins beat Rhodes at Crown Jewel to become the Men’s Crown Jewel Champion. He hit Rhodes with the Rolex he had gifted him and then finished him off with a Curb Stomp. Rollins was attacked by The Vision on the Oct. 13 edition of Raw to kick him out of the stable and give a storyline reason for his absence from TV.

Raw GM Adam Pearce then stripped Rollins of the WWE World World Hvt. Championship on the Oct. 20 edition of Raw. Earlier in the year, Rollins faked a leg injury during a match against L.A. Knight at SNME in July to set up his surprise appearance at the end of SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 in August when he successfully cashed in his MITB contract on C.M. Punk.