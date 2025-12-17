AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/17): Holiday Bash with The Elite vs. Callis Family, Continental Classic matches, Joe-Swerve-Hangman contract signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 17, 2025

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND AT CO-OP LIVE

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 10,652 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 11,449. The arena has a capacity of 23,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Jerud Buhagiar to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite AND DURING COLLISION. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

NOTE: We plan to go live at our usual time as the show is still airing and shifts to the Collision portion, so live-watch the last hour with us as we analyze the first two hours!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/6hgftkfub4

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. RODERICK STRONG – Continental Classic Blue League match

That was a much of a cold open as you’ll ever see on a pro wrestling show with a shot of the ring with Moxley and Strong ready to go as the ref called for the bell. Excalibur ran through the rules of the match including the 20 minute time limit and no one allowed at ringside. Excalibur talked about the points status for both wrestlers. A crawler on the bottom of the screen showed the standings for the wrestlers in the Blue League. A minute in, they played Renee Paquette adding further context into this match and also the past Mox vs. Strong matches; she noted they are 2-2 overall against each other and 1-1 in AEW.

After some mat wrestling and standing striking exchanges, they fought to ringside and into the crowd at 4:00. A fan held up a sign that simply said, “Careful now.” They cut to a double-box break at 6:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Mox had Strong down on the mat. Strong made a comeback and leaped at Mox at rinsgide with a flying forearm. He threw him back into the ring and landed a running clothesline and a leaping leg lariat. They advertised some upcoming events with graphics at the bottom of the screen including the tapings on Saturday and Sunday in New York at Hammerstein Ballroom, taping next week’s Christmas Eve Dynamite and Christmas Collision episodes.

Strong tried to slam Mox on the ringside steps, but Mox blocked it and set up a piledriver on the steps. Strong resisted and then drove Mox back-first onto the steps. They returned to the ring and battled back and forth. At 15:00, Mox hit a cutter and scored a near fall. He followed with a leaping piledriver for a near fall. Schiavone noted Mox is the only former AEW World Champion in the tournament.

Mox settled into a sleeper. Some fans chanted, “Roddy! Roddy!” Strong rolled to the bottom rope to force a break. Excalibur said clock management is becoming a serious issue. Strong applied a Boston Crab a minute later. Mox twisted and upkicked out of it. Eventually Mox landed a Dath Rider for the win.

WINNER: Moxley in 18:00 to earn 3 points.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match, as is almost always the case with Strong. Not particularly memorable in any way, but that’s fine. This was fiercely competitive. It also is an AEW Special where you were highly confident in the outcome but had to wait over 15 minutes to get there.)

-Eddie Kingston cut a backstage promo. He said he has nothing in his life other than AEW. He said he never stops or quits because of that and everyone he faces after losing to Joe will find that out. He said he doesn’t let one loss bother him. “I learn and I move forward,” he said. He issued an open challenge for Collision. Fans cheered and chanted, “Eddie! Eddie!”

-Don Callis made his entrance to his renegade subwoofer noise that passes as his entrance theme. He introduced Konosuke Takeshita as the first member of The Don Callis Family. Takeshita madehis way out to his music.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

The Elite (Kenny Omega & Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Don Callis Family (“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada & “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero) – $1,000,000 Winner-Takes-All Trios match

Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong – Continental Classic Blue League match

Orange Cassidy vs. Máscara Dorada – Continental Classic Blue League match

“The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher vs. Pac – Continental Classic Gold League match

The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) & Timeless Love Bombs (“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena & MegaProblems (Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir) – 8-Woman Tag match

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robison & Austin Gunn) – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland AEW World Championship Contract Signing for Worlds End