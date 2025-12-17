VIP PODCAST 12/17 – Radican Worldwide: Radican looks at top news stories of the week including Cena’s media tour, Tony Khan’s reaction to Netflix acquisition of WBD, more + go-home segment with Wells on NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:

Cena saying it doesn’t matter what WWE’s plans were for him for WrestleMania with The Rock and Travis Scott

Tony Khan’s reaction to Netflix acquiring WBD

WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque defending the finish of Cena vs. Gunther at SNME

Seth Rollins talking about his shoulder injury that he suffered at Crown Jewel in October

PWTorch contributor Kelly Wells then joins the show for the go-home segment looking at Wrestle Kingdom 20. Radican and Wells discuss the Wrestle Kingdom sellout and what it means for NJPW going forward. They then close the show with a look at the entire card, with a focus on the top three matches. Radican and Wells debate whether or not NJPW can benefit from drawing such a big crowd moving forward in 2026 when they are in a deep funk creatively and lacking star power.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com